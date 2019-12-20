The Lynchburg Democratic Committee canceled its Democratic primary, which was requested for the first time this year.

The primary, which was set to be held in conjunction with the March 3 Democratic presidential primary, was canceled because no candidates filed during the filing window — Dec. 3 to 19.

Democratic candidates can still be nominated to the ballot between Jan. 16 and March 3 through a party-run method, and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the LDC elected Nichole Sanders as the new committee chair for 2020-2021. Sanders will replace Katie Webb Cyphert on Jan. 15.

For more information, contact Webb Cyphert at katie.cyphert@gmail.com or Sanders at nicholesanders99@gmail.com or visit lynchburgdemocrats.org.

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

