The Lynchburg Democratic Committee canceled its Democratic primary, which was requested for the first time this year.
The primary, which was set to be held in conjunction with the March 3 Democratic presidential primary, was canceled because no candidates filed during the filing window — Dec. 3 to 19.
Democratic candidates can still be nominated to the ballot between Jan. 16 and March 3 through a party-run method, and details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Additionally, the LDC elected Nichole Sanders as the new committee chair for 2020-2021. Sanders will replace Katie Webb Cyphert on Jan. 15.
For more information, contact Webb Cyphert at katie.cyphert@gmail.com or Sanders at nicholesanders99@gmail.com or visit lynchburgdemocrats.org.
