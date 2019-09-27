City Council OK'd an 87-unit townhome community off Leesville Road this week with the condition the developer help solve stormwater runoff issues in the area.
The proposed townhome community at 710 and 714 Leesville Road, near the Lynchburg Regional Airport and Liberty University, was approved after similar petitions were first presented to the city in 2007 and again in 2015.
The motion passed Tuesday with five council members in favor, council member Jeff Helgeson in opposition, and council member Randy Nelson abstaining from the vote.
City council passed the petition with the condition that the developer provide stormwater management infrastructure that would hold 30% of water runoff rather than the 20% required under regulations. Concerns about water drainage have been brought up by residents who live in homes on Leesville Road and in the Lakeland neighborhood.
“A development has to put in a mechanism that would hold off that water and release it at the same rate it would have … pre-development,” said Kent White, Lynchburg’s community development director.
The development, proposed by Lynchburg Renting, LLC, consists of two- to three-bedroom townhomes, 1,000 to 1,100 square feet, with two and a half bathrooms, priced between $150,000 to $180,000.
In April, the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit and rezoning request for approximately eight acres to accommodate the development.
Council held a public hearing in July this year on the development, Councilman Beau Wright said, but tabled the discussion to allow time for the city to investigate water-runoff concerns.
Wright said the townhomes will be built on annexed land — parts of the city that were incorporated in the 1970s from Campbell County — and may not have adequate infrastructure to take care of issues such as stormwater drainage.
“These people really love their neighborhood,” Wright said. “I can appreciate their concern.”
Meeting minutes from July’s public hearing show multiple residents were in opposition to the development, and concerns were brought forward about the capacity of the nearby Lakeland dam.
Ronald Farringer, who lives near the dam, spoke in opposition of the development, which will be built southeast of the lake. According to the public hearing minutes, Farringer said “the back end of the lake is filling up with silt” due to runoff from the Wexford townhome development nearby. The Wexford townhomes sit south of the lake and the development site on Leesville Road.
He also said the Lakeland dam came close to overflowing multiple times.
Wendy Howard-Cooper, the acting director of Dam Safety and Floodplain Management at the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, said the dam is high-risk, but inspections of the dam show it is not deficient in any way. According to the DCR website, high-risk or high-hazard dams mean that if the dam were to fail, it would cause "probable loss of life or serious economic damage."
The dam received a $3,000 grant from DCR this month to redo their its emergency action plan, which Howard-Cooper said expired in April.
She said she doesn’t think the townhome development will have a big impact on the Lakeland dam.
