In an unorthodox public hearing Tuesday night, Lynchburg citizens urged Lynchburg City Council to support public safety agencies, economic development and the city’s parks in next fiscal year’s budget.
The annual meeting at city hall usually draws dozens of residents eager to give their input in the budget process.
But with Virginia under a mandatory stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city limited the number of in-person speakers and asked citizens to deliver their comments over email and phone instead.
Nearly 20 people opted to share their thoughts about the more than $370 million proposed budget, which largely maintains current city services and does not include any tax increases, from the safety of their own home.
Council received eight emails asking the body to fully fund more than $1.2 million in repairs to creekside trails damaged in a 2018 flood. The money is included in the city’s proposed budget but a pandemic-induced economic slowdown could force council to rethink the project.
Parks advocates want to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“Just an hour in the Blackwater Creek recreation area any day these past weeks makes it clear that hundreds of Lynchburgers of every age, ability and background use and value the city’s natural areas to maintain their physical health and their emotional well-being in these uncertain times,” the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg wrote in an email to council.
About a half-dozen residents urged the council to support economic development for next fiscal year.
“Please do not cut economic funding out of the budget,” resident Ryan McIntire said in an email. “These funds are critical to sustaining and growing the tax base of our wonderful city. We need all the efforts to attract, retain and encourage business growth that we can get."
The proposed budget currently calls for a more than a $300,000 funding increase in the city’s office of Economic Development and Tourism and more than $500,000 in spending on capital projects for economic development next fiscal year.
Jaime Maxwell, the President of the Lynchburg Firefighters Association, was one of just three people to speak in-person at Tuesday’s public hearing. He asked the council to consider allocating more than $500,000 to the Lynchburg Fire Department to hire nine new firefighters.
“I’ve heard over and over again that public safety is the priority of this council,” Maxwell said. “Now it's time to step up.”
Similarly, Richard Loving, the president of the Lynchburg Police Foundation, asked council to invest more in the police department, including hiring new officers and allocating more money for equipment.
“This is a very unique time in our history and the demands on our leaders of their community are going to be many,” Loving said. “We ask that you consider those first responders that are risking their lives on the front lines of this crisis.”
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek previously said any increase in funding for public safety would have to be offset by tax increases or cuts to city services — two things the council has so far been reluctant to approve.
The economic slowdown accompanying the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the city’s budget process into a haze of uncertainty.
Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka said Tuesday city staff are currently revising the original revenue projections submitted alongside the proposed budget early last month.
A new projection is expected to be completed by late April. Council will then have two months to finalize the budget.
