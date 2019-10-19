SATURDAY

LYNCHBURG

Prayer, Praise and Fellowship Breakfast: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 9 a.m. For one and all, children included.

AMHERST

QUEST for Love Concert. Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights, 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Duncan L. Wood Band performing a wide variety of music, all associated with different aspects of LOVE. There is no age restrictions for this performance. Free admission, although LOVE offerings are appreciated.

BEDFORD

Fish Fry: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 E. Washington St., 11 a.m. $10 per plate will include fish, coleslaw, baked beans and drink. Sponsored by The Ways & Means Ministry, Peaks of Otter Baptist Association.

CAMPBELL

Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 5 p.m. Featuring Minister Tevin Vaughan preaching and a mini concert by Anointed Praise, Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: Indian Hill United Methodist Church, 2278 Oxford Furnace Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunswick stew, bake sale and bazaar. Stew is $8 a quart or $4 a bowl.

PITTSYLVANIA

Annual Women's Conference: New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hurt. 10 a.m. to noon. Theme: "Walking in the Power of God." Our guest speaker will be Sister Janet Higgins, Wayside Christian Transformation Ministries Church, Lynchburg. Lunch will be served.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

40th Choir Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3:30 p.m. New Horizon celebrating 40th anniversary with guest preacher, the Rev. Johnny R. Stone, Hill Street Baptist Church, Roanoke.

Homecoming and Revival Services: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 11 a.m. Pastor Hailstock will deliver the message, followed by lunch. Revival, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Bishop Auther Linder, Mt. Sinai Church, Danville; Wednesday-Rev. Hubert Woodson; Thursday-Rev. Dr. Curtis Strader, pass president Baptist General Convention of Virginia and pastor of Mountain Hill Baptist Church, Ringgold.

Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. Worship in Pink and Light a Candle to honor those who have been affected by cancer. Featuring a concert by the Rev. Rodney Allen and God's Family. For transportation, call: (434) 401-2636.

Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6 p.m. Presented by Nancy Blackwell Marion, topic: "A Historical Look at Central Virginia Highways." A light supper will be served, call: (434) 384-8441 for reservations. The event is open to the public.

Gospel Concert: Crusaders For Christ New Life, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. Featuring The Good News Gospel Singers, Ramsey Family, Edna Horsley, Rev. Deborah Moore, Braxton Sisters, Anointed Appointed Crusaders and more.

Family and Friends Day: Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Joseph Moore, and choir, Orange.

"Creating the Resilient Spirit" Workshop: Unity in the Seven Hills Church, 3522 Campbell Ave. Noon. Learn how past trauma can have lasting effects and how to bounce back to a full and meaningful life. Taught by Paula Kepel. A love offering will be taken.

Guest Preacher: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Walter Stewart.

Appreciation and Birthday Celebration: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3:00 p.m. For Bishop Sandy Witcher and Evangelist Christine Witcher. Our guest speaker will be Bishop Nathaniel Carter, Mt. Hope UWOCC. At 5 p.m. Pastor Deborah Eagle, Word of Life Deliverance Ministry. Monday-7 p.m., Pastor Hezikiah Morris, Jesus Center, Madison Heights; Tuesday-7 p.m., Pastor Mary O. Johnson, Way of the Cross Ministries.

95th Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5912 Igloe Drive. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Marcin Wilson and Forest Level Men's Choir.

Tenth Church Anniversary: Amazing Grace Outreach Church, 2012 Grace St. 2 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Edward Jones. Lunch will be served following 11 a.m. worship service.

APPOMATTOX

Family and Friends Day: Promise Land Baptist Church, 5562 Promise Land Road. 11 a.m. Pastor Brown will deliver the message. At 3 p.m., Men's Chorus Anniversary, featuring The Adams Family, Natalie in concert.

BEDFORD

Pastor's Aide Program: Reed Creek Baptist Church, Big Island. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Allen Pannell, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, men's chorus, ushers, and congregation, Rustburg.

50th Pastoral Anniversary: Faith Redemption Fellowship, 1955 Blackwater Road, Forest. 3 p.m. For Overseer Andrew Anderson. Our guest preacher will be Elder Vincent Darby, Chesapeake.

CAMPBELL

98th Senior Choir Anniversary: New Vine baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg. 3 p.m. Our special guests will be Pastor William Sellers, New Faith Christian Community Church and choir, Baltimore, Maryland.

Homecoming Services: First Buffalo Baptist Church, 5010 Buffalo Road, Long Island. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Terry Hatchett, Zion Christian Center, Alton. At 2:30 p.m. the Rev. Marcus Jones, pastor of Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest.

Usher's Anniversary: Shiloh Baptist Church, Lynch Station. 11 a.m. Our guest minister will be the Rev. Ray Arrington, Roanoke.

WEDNESDAY

LYNCHBURG

MCHCA VA District Convocation 2019: Shekijah Preparation Assembly, 104 Fleetwood Drive. 7 p.m. each night. Wednesday-Bishop Terence M. Sykes; Thursday-Pastor Will Grandberry, Washington, D.C.; Friday-Archbishop Alfred Owens, Washington, D.C.

THURSDAY

LYNCHBURG

Scottish Fiddle Concert: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 7:30 p.m. Presented by Hanneke Cassel, joined by Tristan Clarridge and Keith Murphy. The event is open to the public. Donations will be received.

APPOMATTOX

Dr. Jerry Savelle Ministries: Freedom Word Church, 3187 Richmond Hwy, Spout Spring. 7 p.m. A special meeting with Dr. Jerry Savelle and the Chariots of Light Christian Bikers. For more information to to www.freedomword.org or call: (434) 352-2434.

FRIDAY

LYNCHBURG

All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information call: (434) 616-4141.

OCTOBER 26

LYNCHBURG

Prayer/Fellowship Breakfast: Golden Corral, 4004 Wards Road. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Sister Amanda Hendricks. Hosted by First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg.

Trunk or Treat: Calvary Baptist Church, 20957 Timberlake Road. 4 to 5:30 p.m. A free event with candy, inflatables, and face painting.

Craft/Vendor Show: Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 craft and vendors. Breakfast-sausage biscuits and donuts; Lunch-Brunswick stew, walking tacos, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Hosted by the Women's Group, with proceeds to Missions.

AMHERST

Prayer Breakfast: Siloam, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. Prayer breakfast and breast cancer event.

Fall Festival: Living Water Baptist Church, 496 Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights. noon to 5 p.m. Food including Brunswick stew, vendors, gospel singing, children's activities, and much more. Something for all ages. Free admission.

Annual Day: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. The R.G. Lee Ensemble will be celebrating with Brother Carroll Austin and Sons of Faith in concert and Matthew Johnson.

BEDFORD

Trick or Treat: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Road (corner of Rt. 460 and Penicks Mill Road, Thaxton. 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Hot soup will be served inside.

Trunk or Treat: Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Road, Forest. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner will be provided along with devotional, games, movie and s'mores. Everyone is welcome for an evening of fun and fellowship.

CAMPBELL

Annual Women's Conference: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Gracefully Broken While Growing in Grace." Our guest presenters will be: Pastor Tammy Dean, Ignite Church International, Leesburg, and Deaconess Natasha Shank, Tabernacle of Faith Church, Hayes.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.

