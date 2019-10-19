SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Prayer, Praise and Fellowship Breakfast: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 9 a.m. For one and all, children included.
AMHERST
QUEST for Love Concert. Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights, 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Duncan L. Wood Band performing a wide variety of music, all associated with different aspects of LOVE. There is no age restrictions for this performance. Free admission, although LOVE offerings are appreciated.
BEDFORD
Fish Fry: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 E. Washington St., 11 a.m. $10 per plate will include fish, coleslaw, baked beans and drink. Sponsored by The Ways & Means Ministry, Peaks of Otter Baptist Association.
CAMPBELL
Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 5 p.m. Featuring Minister Tevin Vaughan preaching and a mini concert by Anointed Praise, Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: Indian Hill United Methodist Church, 2278 Oxford Furnace Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunswick stew, bake sale and bazaar. Stew is $8 a quart or $4 a bowl.
PITTSYLVANIA
Annual Women's Conference: New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hurt. 10 a.m. to noon. Theme: "Walking in the Power of God." Our guest speaker will be Sister Janet Higgins, Wayside Christian Transformation Ministries Church, Lynchburg. Lunch will be served.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
40th Choir Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3:30 p.m. New Horizon celebrating 40th anniversary with guest preacher, the Rev. Johnny R. Stone, Hill Street Baptist Church, Roanoke.
Homecoming and Revival Services: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 11 a.m. Pastor Hailstock will deliver the message, followed by lunch. Revival, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Bishop Auther Linder, Mt. Sinai Church, Danville; Wednesday-Rev. Hubert Woodson; Thursday-Rev. Dr. Curtis Strader, pass president Baptist General Convention of Virginia and pastor of Mountain Hill Baptist Church, Ringgold.
Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. Worship in Pink and Light a Candle to honor those who have been affected by cancer. Featuring a concert by the Rev. Rodney Allen and God's Family. For transportation, call: (434) 401-2636.
Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6 p.m. Presented by Nancy Blackwell Marion, topic: "A Historical Look at Central Virginia Highways." A light supper will be served, call: (434) 384-8441 for reservations. The event is open to the public.
Gospel Concert: Crusaders For Christ New Life, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. Featuring The Good News Gospel Singers, Ramsey Family, Edna Horsley, Rev. Deborah Moore, Braxton Sisters, Anointed Appointed Crusaders and more.
Family and Friends Day: Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Joseph Moore, and choir, Orange.
"Creating the Resilient Spirit" Workshop: Unity in the Seven Hills Church, 3522 Campbell Ave. Noon. Learn how past trauma can have lasting effects and how to bounce back to a full and meaningful life. Taught by Paula Kepel. A love offering will be taken.
Guest Preacher: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Walter Stewart.
Appreciation and Birthday Celebration: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3:00 p.m. For Bishop Sandy Witcher and Evangelist Christine Witcher. Our guest speaker will be Bishop Nathaniel Carter, Mt. Hope UWOCC. At 5 p.m. Pastor Deborah Eagle, Word of Life Deliverance Ministry. Monday-7 p.m., Pastor Hezikiah Morris, Jesus Center, Madison Heights; Tuesday-7 p.m., Pastor Mary O. Johnson, Way of the Cross Ministries.
95th Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5912 Igloe Drive. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Marcin Wilson and Forest Level Men's Choir.
Tenth Church Anniversary: Amazing Grace Outreach Church, 2012 Grace St. 2 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Edward Jones. Lunch will be served following 11 a.m. worship service.
APPOMATTOX
Family and Friends Day: Promise Land Baptist Church, 5562 Promise Land Road. 11 a.m. Pastor Brown will deliver the message. At 3 p.m., Men's Chorus Anniversary, featuring The Adams Family, Natalie in concert.
BEDFORD
Pastor's Aide Program: Reed Creek Baptist Church, Big Island. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Allen Pannell, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, men's chorus, ushers, and congregation, Rustburg.
50th Pastoral Anniversary: Faith Redemption Fellowship, 1955 Blackwater Road, Forest. 3 p.m. For Overseer Andrew Anderson. Our guest preacher will be Elder Vincent Darby, Chesapeake.
CAMPBELL
98th Senior Choir Anniversary: New Vine baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg. 3 p.m. Our special guests will be Pastor William Sellers, New Faith Christian Community Church and choir, Baltimore, Maryland.
Homecoming Services: First Buffalo Baptist Church, 5010 Buffalo Road, Long Island. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Terry Hatchett, Zion Christian Center, Alton. At 2:30 p.m. the Rev. Marcus Jones, pastor of Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest.
Usher's Anniversary: Shiloh Baptist Church, Lynch Station. 11 a.m. Our guest minister will be the Rev. Ray Arrington, Roanoke.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
MCHCA VA District Convocation 2019: Shekijah Preparation Assembly, 104 Fleetwood Drive. 7 p.m. each night. Wednesday-Bishop Terence M. Sykes; Thursday-Pastor Will Grandberry, Washington, D.C.; Friday-Archbishop Alfred Owens, Washington, D.C.
THURSDAY
LYNCHBURG
Scottish Fiddle Concert: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 7:30 p.m. Presented by Hanneke Cassel, joined by Tristan Clarridge and Keith Murphy. The event is open to the public. Donations will be received.
APPOMATTOX
Dr. Jerry Savelle Ministries: Freedom Word Church, 3187 Richmond Hwy, Spout Spring. 7 p.m. A special meeting with Dr. Jerry Savelle and the Chariots of Light Christian Bikers. For more information to to www.freedomword.org or call: (434) 352-2434.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information call: (434) 616-4141.
OCTOBER 26
LYNCHBURG
Prayer/Fellowship Breakfast: Golden Corral, 4004 Wards Road. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Sister Amanda Hendricks. Hosted by First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg.
Trunk or Treat: Calvary Baptist Church, 20957 Timberlake Road. 4 to 5:30 p.m. A free event with candy, inflatables, and face painting.
Craft/Vendor Show: Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 craft and vendors. Breakfast-sausage biscuits and donuts; Lunch-Brunswick stew, walking tacos, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Hosted by the Women's Group, with proceeds to Missions.
AMHERST
Prayer Breakfast: Siloam, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. Prayer breakfast and breast cancer event.
Fall Festival: Living Water Baptist Church, 496 Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights. noon to 5 p.m. Food including Brunswick stew, vendors, gospel singing, children's activities, and much more. Something for all ages. Free admission.
Annual Day: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. The R.G. Lee Ensemble will be celebrating with Brother Carroll Austin and Sons of Faith in concert and Matthew Johnson.
BEDFORD
Trick or Treat: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Road (corner of Rt. 460 and Penicks Mill Road, Thaxton. 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Hot soup will be served inside.
Trunk or Treat: Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Road, Forest. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner will be provided along with devotional, games, movie and s'mores. Everyone is welcome for an evening of fun and fellowship.
CAMPBELL
Annual Women's Conference: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Gracefully Broken While Growing in Grace." Our guest presenters will be: Pastor Tammy Dean, Ignite Church International, Leesburg, and Deaconess Natasha Shank, Tabernacle of Faith Church, Hayes.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.