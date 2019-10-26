SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Fall Festival: Keystone Baptist Church, 212 Fleetwood Drive. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bounce house, kids activities, vendors, crafters, and more. Also, Brunswick stew and hot dogs will be available.
Prayer/Fellowship Breakfast: Golden Corral, 4004 Wards Road. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Sister Amanda Hendricks. Hosted by First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg.
Trunk or Treat: Calvary Baptist Church, 20957 Timberlake Road. 4 to 5:30 p.m. A free event with candy, inflatables, and face painting.
Craft/Vendor Show: Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 craft and vendors. Breakfast-sausage biscuits and donuts; Lunch-Brunswick stew, walking tacos, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Hosted by the Women's Group, with proceeds to Missions.
AMHERST
Prayer Breakfast: Siloam, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. Prayer breakfast and breast cancer event.
Fall Festival: Living Water Baptist Church, 496 Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights. noon to 5 p.m. Food including Brunswick stew, vendors, gospel singing, children's activities, and much more. Something for all ages. Free admission.
Annual Day: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. The R.G. Lee Ensemble will be celebrating with Brother Carroll Austin and Sons of Faith in concert and Matthew Johnson.
BEDFORD
Trick or Treat: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Road (corner of Rt. 460 and Penicks Mill Road, Thaxton. 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Hot soup will be served inside.
Trunk or Treat: Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Road, Forest. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner will be provided along with devotional, games, movie and s'mores. Everyone is welcome for an evening of fun and fellowship.
CAMPBELL
Harvest Festival & Brunswick Stew: Yellow Branch Baptist Church, 8395 Wards Road, Rustburg. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, yard sellers, games and auction starting at 11 a.m. Brunswick stew $8 per quart and hot dog meals for $3. Free, and fun for the entire family.
Annual Women's Conference: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Gracefully Broken While Growing in Grace." Our guest presenters will be: Pastor Tammy Dean, Ignite Church International, Leesburg, and Deaconess Natasha Shank, Tabernacle of Faith Church, Hayes.
Church Supper: New Bethel United Methodist Church, Gladys. 5 to 7 p.m. Baked potato, salad bar, homemade desserts, and beverage. Take out also available.
Fall Festival: Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Men's Ministry will have stew ready to sell at 11 a.m. The Women's Ministry will have crafts for sale, Bouncy House and other activities for the children.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
35th Anniversary Celebration: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 4 p.m. The Word of Life Bible Class will celebrate its 35th anniversary with gospel music by the Rev. Rolando Twine and Holy Trinity Baptist Church Mass Choir, Rocky Mount, and Master Tanner Sharpe and Company. Lunch will be served following our morning worship service.
Women's Day 2019: First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Judy Watkins. Theme: "Women Reflecting the Beauty of the Lord," Psalm 90:17. A Harvest (Fall) color theme.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Peaceful Baptist Church, 2009 Park Ave. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Charles Whitfield, First Baptist Church East Martinsville, and President of the Virginia Baptist State Convention. Revival, 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with Pastor Whitfield.
AMHERST
Family and Friends Day: Morning Star Baptist Church, 110 Star St. 3 p.m. Featuring Denise & the Traveling Aires in concert.
Youth Choir Annual Day: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Featuring a musical festival.
Women's Ministry Anniversary: Ivy Hill Baptist Church, Naola. 3 p.m. Featuring Silver Grove Men's Chorus, Rustburg, in concert.
99th Church Anniversary: Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe. 10 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Bishop John A. Miller, South Boston. No afternoon service.
67th Ladies Aide Auxiliary Anniversary: Rose Chapel Baptist Church, 283 Old Town Connector, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Featuring a concert by New Birth, C Street Baptist Church; and One Accord.
BEDFORD
Ninth Pastoral Anniversary: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1849 Cifax Road, Forest. 11 a.m. Ninth anniversary celebration for Pastor, Rev. Dr. Aaron D. Payne. Our guest speaker will be Minister Vaun Snead, St. James CME Church, Lynchburg.
Women of Color in Colors in Christ: St. John Baptist Church, 11080 E. Lynchburg Salem Tpke, Forest. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Minister Jessica Berger, accompanied by New Free Spring Baptist Church Male Chorus.
Family Fun Day: Lebanon United Methodist Church, 4565 New London Road, Forest. 3 p.m. Trunk or Treat to follow at 5:30 p.m., food, fun, and games for all ages.
139th Church Anniversary: Bold Branch Baptist Church, 9036 Virginia By Way. 5 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. David A. Jones, choir, ushers, and church family, William Memorial Baptist Church, Roanoke.
43rd Pastoral Anniversary: Otterville Baptist Church, 1118 Otterville Road. 11:15 a.m. Pastor Marshall D. Mays 43rd anniversary. The Rev. Archie Freeman will deliver the message, and music by Mt. Olivet Baptist Church choir.
Harvest Homecoming: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Goode. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. James Mack, choir, ushers, and church family, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue Virginia. Lunch will be served.
CAMPBELL
Pastoral Anniversary: Shiloh Baptist Church, Lynch Station. 11 a.m. the Rev. Johnnie Barton, Washington, D.C. will deliver the message. At 2:30 p.m. the Rev. Troy Anderson, St. Mary's Baptist Church, Amherst.
14th Gospel Choir Anniversary: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 3 p.m.
155th Church Anniversary: Hills Creek Baptist Church, 3721 Long Island Road, Gladys. 11 a.m. The Rev. Theresa Long will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Russell Gary Lee, pastor of ScottZion Baptist Church, with music by Praise Elevated.
Family and Friends Day: Grace Baptist Church, 4823 Gladys Road, Altavista. 11 a.m. Rev. Robertson will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Andre Jackson and Mt. Pleasant Church family.
Assorted Salad Lunch: White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road, Rustburg. Noon to 2 p.m. Helping Hands Medical Missions.
Gospel Music Night: New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Road, Concord. 6 p.m. An open mic and karaoke night, followed by a dessert social. Attendees are asked to bring a jar of peanut butter as a donation for REAP.
Homecoming Service: Clover Bottom Baptist Church, Nathalie. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Shelton Miles, followed by a luncheon.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Healing, Empowerment, and Deliverance Service: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. 7 p.m. "Erase By Grace," with Evangelist Harold L. Cooper, Sr. Fayetteville, Georgia. For transportation, call: (434) 401-2636.
THURSDAY
CAMPBELL
GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road. 2 to 5 p.m. Food and hygiene bags, clients will need a current driver's license or valid ID. Call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc
Annual Trunk or Treat: Langhorne Chapel, 15777 Leesville Road, Evington. 6 p.m. Hot dog supper. A free event.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
139th Church Anniversary: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 6 p.m. A Bon Fire in the church parking lot. We will be celebrating the church anniversary at various times during the month of November.
NOVEMBER 2
LYNCHBURG
Yard and Bake Sale: Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St. 8 a.m. until. Also, Brunswick stew ready at 11 am., hot dogs, and baked goods.
Craft Fair: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mabel Glass Annual Circle 7 Craft Fair in the Disciple Center Gymnasium. A variety of 50 crafters and vendors. Lunch will also be available for purchase.
Fall Festival: Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music, games, door prizes, hay wagon rides, coffee and donuts at 10 a.m., BBQ/hotdog lunch at noon. An event for the whole family. Free.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heaven's Mountain Band. A love offering will be received.
Aspire Women's Event: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 5 to 7:45 p.m.; 4 p.m. VIP Admission; 4:30 General Admission.An evening just for women full of laughter, learning, stories, music and worship. $25 and $35 VIP (early entry for question and answer session with speakers). For tickets call: (434) 929-3200 or (480) 812-1100, or go to ASPIREWOMENSEVENT.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
