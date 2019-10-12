SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Guest Speaker: Empowerment Temple C.O.G.I.C of Lynchburg, 1617 Park Ave. Noon. The Blue Ridge District of the Virginia Fourth Jurisdiction will be honoring Superintendent Charles Ramey, Sr. The guest speaker will be Superintendent Dr. Don General, Suffolk.
Ministers Wives and Widow's Association of Lynchburg and Vicinity Meeting: Fifth Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. 11 a.m. All wives and widows of ministers are cordially invited and encouraged to attend.
Parking Lot Give-a-way: Court Street Baptist Church Parking Lot, Sixth & Clay Sts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothes, household items, furniture, and much more.
AMHERST
Yard Sale: ScottZion Baptist Church, at Randolph Memorial Church parking lot, Madison Heights. 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Annual Brunswick Stew Sale: Langhorne Chapel Church, 15777 Leesville Road, Evington. 2 p.m. Stew is available by the quart or bowl. Chili beans and hot dogs will also be available. To pre-order, call: (434) 525-6672.
Community BBQ Meal: New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. 5:30 p.m. Come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Kitty Missouri Club Observance: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5912 Igloe Drive. 3 p.m. Featuring Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson Jr. and choir, First Baptist Church South Lynchburg. Light refreshments will be served.
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: Lovingston Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Pastor Austin and choir. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Harland Brown and St. Paul Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Rev. Stewart Jones, Jordan Baptist Church; Tuesday-Rev. Ronald Spinner, Gospel Fellowship Temple; Wednesday-Rev. John Braxton, Springfield Baptist Church.
Usher's Ministry Program: 3 p.m. First Baptist Church Coolwell, 193 Mt. Airy Road. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Eugene Henry and choir, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
50th State Rally Program: St. Mark Baptist Church, Rt. 60 W. 3 p.m. featuring Barry Douglas and The Word in concert.
Harvest Day Program: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gibsville Road. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Minister Melissa Gills and the Gills family will render the music. Lunch will be served following morning worship service.
APPOMATTOX
Women's Day: The Open Door Christian Church, 5685 Old Courthouse Road. 2 p.m. Our guest evangelist will be Janice Alston, Baltimore, Maryland.
CAMPBELL
Senior Choir Anniversary: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 3 p.m.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Fall Revival: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 7 p.m. Monday-Pastor Mack Johnson, Emmanuel Christian Church; Tuesday-Pastor Golden Darby, New Life Gospel Assembly; Wednesday-Pastor Cynthia Okemmuo, Heart to Heart Ministries; Thursday-Bishop Edward Crews, Outreach Church of Jesus Christ; Friday-Bishop Robert Higgins, Wayside Transformation Church. For transportation, call: (434) 509-5136.
OCTOBER 19
AMHERST
QUEST for Love Concert. Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Duncan L. Wood Band performing a wide variety of music, all associated with different aspects of LOVE. The is no age restrictions for this performance. Free admission, although LOVE offerings are appreciated.
BEDFORD
Fish Fry: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 E. Washington St. 11 a.m. until. $10 per plate to include fish, coleslaw, baked beans and drink. Sponsored by The Ways & Means Ministry, Peaks of Otter Baptist Association
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
