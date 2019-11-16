SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Grieving Through the Holidays Workshop: Timberlake United Methodist Church, Library, 21649 Timberlake Road. 9 a.m. to noon. TUMC Grief Team will present workshop. Admission is free. A notebook of general information and a CD will be given to each participant. To register call (434) 239-1348 or go to timberlakeumc.org, "Grieving Through the Holidays" notice.
Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AMHERST
Musical Program: Galilee Baptist Church, 180 Galilee Road, Gladstone. 3 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Second Anniversary Celebration: New Free Springs Victory Center, 1241 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. 4 p.m. Celebrating the Otter River Baptist Association Women's Ministry, featuring The Callands Family, Danny Barksdale, Jessie DeJarnette, Unity, T & T Ministries and more.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Mortgage Burning and Concert: Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., 10 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. mortgage burning with Magic Mike, followed by lunch at 11:15 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. Claudia Carawan in concert for a love offering of $5 to $20. Youth are free.
75th Deaconess Ministry Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Rosie Spann-Johnson,accompanied by The Voices of Victory, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.
Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6:30 p.m. Our presenter will be Shawne Farmer, Executive Director of Interfaith Outreach Association. Her topic: "Living in Poverty in Lynchburg," and will include an interactive poverty simulation. A light supper will be served at 6 p.m. For reservations call: (434) 384-8441.
Gospel Concert: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 4 p.m. The Senior Choir presents The New Heritage Singers, Heritage High School in concert, singing contemporary and gospel music. Free.
Guest Preacher: Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Elynor Rose.
AMHERST
61st Gospel Chorus Anniversary: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Featuring Minister Kimberly Winn-Elliott in concert, and guest choir Greater Brookville Baptist Church Mass Choir, Lynchburg.
Fellowship Service: Grace and Mercy Church, 3092 S. Amherst Highway. 2:30 p.m. Featuring Peter Green and Kevin Rhea preaching, and special musical guest Cameron Baldwin, Liberty Worship Collective.
29th Pastoral Anniversary: Galilee Baptist Church, 180 Galilee Road, Gladstone. 11 a.m. Celebrating Pastor Meredith Tinsley's 29th anniversary. Minister Melissa Gills will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. a gospel concert featuring Jordan Baptist Church Male Chorus, Appomattox.
BEDFORD
67th Gospel Chorus Anniversary: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Goode. 3 p.m. Featuring a concert by The Brothers in Christ, Lynchburg, and guest choir New Image, First Baptist Church, Goode.
153rd Church Anniversary: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 Washington St. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Sean Barrett, associate pastor, Reed Creek Baptist Church, Big Island.
CAMPBELL
Harvest Rally: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 11 a.m. Pastor Rhodes will deliver the message. At 3 p.m. the Rev. A.J. Watts, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Forest, with Zion Hill Anointed Praise choir. An Old Fashion Harvest Rally, we will wear old fashion attire and serve old fashion food for lunch.
CHARLOTTE
Sixth Pastoral Anniversary: Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, Red House. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Henry Fleshman Jr, with music by Mt. Obey choir.
MONDAY
CAMPBELL
Fall Harvest Revival: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington. 7 p.m. Monday-Minister Shirl Lewis, Promise Lane Baptist Church, Appomattox; Tuesday-Rev. Troy Anderson, St. Mary Baptist Church, Amherst.
NOVEMBER 23
LYNCHBURG
Gospel Concert: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 3 p.m. We are continuing our 139th church anniversary with a gospel concert.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner: Empowerment Temple #2 Church of God in Christ, 1617 Park Ave. Noon. "Feed The People Ministry," hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the entire community. All are welcome.
AMHERST
Annual Christmas Bazaar: The Church of the Epiphany, 104 Epiphany Ct. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas decorations, baked goods, soups, books, movies, household items and lots more. Sponsored by The Women of Epiphany.
PITTSYLVANIA
Seventh Annual Fall Vendor/Crafter Festival: Hurt P.H. Church, 1212 Grit Road, Freedom Worship Center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 20+ tables, clothing, candles, jewelry, cooking items, classic car show, face painting, hayrides and more. Sausage biscuits, hotdogs, chips, desserts and beverages. Stew $7.50 per quart; $5 bowl of stew, peanut butter sandwich and soda. Few spaces still available for $15 for 8 ft. table. Call: (434) 665-4575.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.