SATURDAY

LYNCHBURG

Feed the People Community Outreach Day: Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ, 1617 Park Ave. 11:30 a.m. Join us for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner and fellowship.

Harvest Food Festival: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 10 a.m. to noon. Foods include Brunswick stew and pork barbecue (both frozen), a variety of soups and chowders, chilli, jams, jellies, and baked goods.

Free Luncheon: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. A free hot meal for those in need.

Gospel Concert: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 3 p.m. We are continuing our 139th church anniversary with a gospel concert.

AMHERST

Annual Christmas Bazaar: The Church of the Epiphany, 104 Epiphany Ct. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas decorations, baked goods, soups, books, movies, household items and lots more. Sponsored by The Women of Epiphany.

CAMPBELL

Initial Sermon: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington. 3 p.m. Deacon Mark Smith will preach his initial sermon.

PITTSYLVANIA

Seventh Annual Fall Vendor/Crafter Festival: Hurt P.H. Church, 1212 Grit Road, Freedom Worship Center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 20+ tables, clothing, candles, jewelry, cooking items, classic car show, face painting, hayrides and more. Sausage biscuits, hotdogs, chips, desserts and beverages. Stew $7.50 per quart; $5 bowl of stew, peanut butter sandwich and soda. Few spaces still available for $15 for 8 ft. table. Call: (434) 665-4575.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

139th Church Anniversary Culmination Service: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Owen Cardwell, New Canaan Baptist Church, Richmond.

Guest Preacher: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 11 a.m. The Rev. Donnie Ray will deliver the morning message.

WEDNESDAY

LYNCHBURG

Pre-Thanksgiving Service: First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. 7 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. John Braxton, along with his choir and ushers, Springfield Baptist Church, Appomattox.

AMHERST

Pre-Thanksgiving Service: St. Mark Baptist Church, 2028 Lexington Tpke. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Harris.

CAMPBELL

Pre-Thanksgiving Service: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 7 p.m. Dr. Cherie Drew will deliver the message, with music by NVBC Gospel Chorus.

Community Thanksgiving Service: New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. 7 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided after the service.

THURSDAY

LYNCHBURG

Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 9:30 a.m. With participants from the Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian, and Christian communities.

Thanksgiving Worship Service: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 11 a.m. Pastor Johnson will deliver the message. All are invited.

FRIDAY

LYNCHBURG

All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information call: (434) 616-4141.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.

