SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Feed the People Community Outreach Day: Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ, 1617 Park Ave. 11:30 a.m. Join us for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner and fellowship.
Harvest Food Festival: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 10 a.m. to noon. Foods include Brunswick stew and pork barbecue (both frozen), a variety of soups and chowders, chilli, jams, jellies, and baked goods.
Free Luncheon: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. A free hot meal for those in need.
Gospel Concert: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 3 p.m. We are continuing our 139th church anniversary with a gospel concert.
AMHERST
Annual Christmas Bazaar: The Church of the Epiphany, 104 Epiphany Ct. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas decorations, baked goods, soups, books, movies, household items and lots more. Sponsored by The Women of Epiphany.
CAMPBELL
Initial Sermon: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington. 3 p.m. Deacon Mark Smith will preach his initial sermon.
PITTSYLVANIA
Seventh Annual Fall Vendor/Crafter Festival: Hurt P.H. Church, 1212 Grit Road, Freedom Worship Center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 20+ tables, clothing, candles, jewelry, cooking items, classic car show, face painting, hayrides and more. Sausage biscuits, hotdogs, chips, desserts and beverages. Stew $7.50 per quart; $5 bowl of stew, peanut butter sandwich and soda. Few spaces still available for $15 for 8 ft. table. Call: (434) 665-4575.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
139th Church Anniversary Culmination Service: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Owen Cardwell, New Canaan Baptist Church, Richmond.
Guest Preacher: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 11 a.m. The Rev. Donnie Ray will deliver the morning message.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Pre-Thanksgiving Service: First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. 7 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. John Braxton, along with his choir and ushers, Springfield Baptist Church, Appomattox.
AMHERST
Pre-Thanksgiving Service: St. Mark Baptist Church, 2028 Lexington Tpke. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Harris.
CAMPBELL
Pre-Thanksgiving Service: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 7 p.m. Dr. Cherie Drew will deliver the message, with music by NVBC Gospel Chorus.
Community Thanksgiving Service: New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. 7 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided after the service.
THURSDAY
LYNCHBURG
Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 9:30 a.m. With participants from the Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian, and Christian communities.
Thanksgiving Worship Service: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 11 a.m. Pastor Johnson will deliver the message. All are invited.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information call: (434) 616-4141.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
