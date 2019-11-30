SATURDAY

AMHERST

Fellowship Service: Temple of Praise Ministry, Madison Heights Library, 200 River James Shopping Center. 4 p.m. Minister David Strange will deliver the sermon.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Hanging of the Greens: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 6 p.m. Music, reading, and decorating the sanctuary in preparation for Advent and Christmas. All are welcome.

Men's Choir Anniversary: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 3 p.m. Featuring men's choirs from Silver Grove, Pleasant Valley, and First Baptist South Lynchburg. Also, the Good News Singers, and New Beginning.

AMHERST

Worship Service: St. Paul Baptist Church, 417 New Glasgow Road. 2 p.m. Pastor M. Donnell Mays will preach with music by Brother Kevin Anderson and Otterville Baptist Church choir.

El Bethel Country Christmas: 915 Buffalo Springs Tpke. 3 p.m.

CAMPBELL

Gospel Chorus Anniversary: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Road, Altavista. Featuring area groups and choirs in concert.

TUESDAY

LYNCHBURG

"Please Come Home for Christmas" Production: Virginia University of Lynchburg, Humbles Hall Auditorium, 2058 Garfield Ave. 7 p.m. Featuring gospel legend, Brother Paul Porter. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. $35 for dinner and play; $20 for play. For more information call: (434) 528-5278.

WEDNESDAY

LYNCHBURG

Advent Worship Services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 and 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BEDFORD

Living the Nativity: Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A guided, interactive journey to ancient Bethlehem.

DECEMBER 7

AMHERST

Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk: St. Marks Episcopal Church, 670 Patrick Henry Hwy., Clifford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from handmade gifts, treats, cookies, cakes and jam. All proceeds will support charitable works of the Episcopal Church.

Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heather and Tony Mabe. A love offering will be received.

CAMPBELL

Men and Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 9:30 a.m. Our guest speakers will be our own, Brother Gary Anthony and Minister Bettina Anthony.

NELSON

Children's Christmas Story Hour: Nelson United Methodist Church, 5329 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Arrington. 10 to 11 a.m. Stories, games, snacks, and a indoor snowball fight. For not-yet-readers and early readers. Every Saturday in December before Christmas. A visit from Santa Dec. 21.

PITTSYLVANIA

BBQ and Gospel Concert Benefit: Cody Church of God of Prophecy, 14905 East Gretna Road, Hwy 40, Gretna. 2 to 6:30 p.m. BBQ plates, and  7 p.m. concert featuring Appalachian Express, Crew. A benefit for Ken Peade. A love offering will be received.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments