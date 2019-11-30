SATURDAY
AMHERST
Fellowship Service: Temple of Praise Ministry, Madison Heights Library, 200 River James Shopping Center. 4 p.m. Minister David Strange will deliver the sermon.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Hanging of the Greens: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 6 p.m. Music, reading, and decorating the sanctuary in preparation for Advent and Christmas. All are welcome.
Men's Choir Anniversary: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 3 p.m. Featuring men's choirs from Silver Grove, Pleasant Valley, and First Baptist South Lynchburg. Also, the Good News Singers, and New Beginning.
AMHERST
Worship Service: St. Paul Baptist Church, 417 New Glasgow Road. 2 p.m. Pastor M. Donnell Mays will preach with music by Brother Kevin Anderson and Otterville Baptist Church choir.
El Bethel Country Christmas: 915 Buffalo Springs Tpke. 3 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Gospel Chorus Anniversary: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Road, Altavista. Featuring area groups and choirs in concert.
TUESDAY
LYNCHBURG
"Please Come Home for Christmas" Production: Virginia University of Lynchburg, Humbles Hall Auditorium, 2058 Garfield Ave. 7 p.m. Featuring gospel legend, Brother Paul Porter. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. $35 for dinner and play; $20 for play. For more information call: (434) 528-5278.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Advent Worship Services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 and 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
BEDFORD
Living the Nativity: Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A guided, interactive journey to ancient Bethlehem.
DECEMBER 7
AMHERST
Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk: St. Marks Episcopal Church, 670 Patrick Henry Hwy., Clifford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from handmade gifts, treats, cookies, cakes and jam. All proceeds will support charitable works of the Episcopal Church.
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heather and Tony Mabe. A love offering will be received.
CAMPBELL
Men and Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 9:30 a.m. Our guest speakers will be our own, Brother Gary Anthony and Minister Bettina Anthony.
NELSON
Children's Christmas Story Hour: Nelson United Methodist Church, 5329 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Arrington. 10 to 11 a.m. Stories, games, snacks, and a indoor snowball fight. For not-yet-readers and early readers. Every Saturday in December before Christmas. A visit from Santa Dec. 21.
PITTSYLVANIA
BBQ and Gospel Concert Benefit: Cody Church of God of Prophecy, 14905 East Gretna Road, Hwy 40, Gretna. 2 to 6:30 p.m. BBQ plates, and 7 p.m. concert featuring Appalachian Express, Crew. A benefit for Ken Peade. A love offering will be received.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.