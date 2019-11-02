SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Initial Sermon: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 3 p.m. Michael Brandon will preach his Initial Sermon.
"Summit:" Promise Lane Ministries, 612 Grady St. 10:30 a.m. Theme: "My Personal Service to the Kingdom of God." Presenters will be Evangelist Debra Alexandria, and Elder Evelyn Davis. Door prizes and lunch is included. Hosted by the United Faith With Works Ministries.
Yard and Bake Sale: Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St. 8 a.m. until. Also, Brunswick stew ready at 11 am., hot dogs, and baked goods.
Craft Fair: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mabel Glass Annual Circle 7 Craft Fair in the Disciple Center Gymnasium. A variety of 50 crafters and vendors. Lunch will also be available for purchase.
Fall Festival: Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music, games, door prizes, hay wagon rides, coffee and donuts at 10 a.m., BBQ/hotdog lunch at noon. An event for the whole family. Free.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heaven's Mountain Band. A love offering will be received.
Aspire Women's Event: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 5 to 7:45 p.m.; 4 p.m. VIP Admission; 4:30 General Admission.An evening just for women full of laughter, learning, stories, music and worship. $25 and $35 VIP (early entry for question and answer session with speakers). For tickets call: (434) 929-3200 or (480) 812-1100, or go to ASPIREWOMENSEVENT.
CAMPBELL
Fish Fry: Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 15777 Leesville Road, Evington. 4 p.m. Fish, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. A BBQ plate will also be available. $6 per plate.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Family and Friends Day: Jericho Baptist Church, 606 Fifth St. 4 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. A.J. Watts and Zion Hill Baptist Church, Forest.
Fifth Pastoral Anniversary: Faith and Victory Church of Worship, 1203 Rivermont Ave. 3 p.m. Pastor Isaiah White's Fifth Anniversary. Our guest preacher will be Pastor James Camm, Living Word Ministry.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Ivy Hill Baptist Church, Naola. 3 p.m. Featuring The New Creations in concert. Sponsored by the Pastor's Aide Ministry.
Harvest Day: St. Paul Baptist Church, 417 New Glasgow Road. 2 p.m. Pastor M.D. Mays will preach and Bro Kevin Anderson & the Peaks of Otter Baptist Association Choir will render the music.
Men and Women's Day: St. James Baptist Church, 2099 Buffalo Mines Road, Roseland. 11 a.m. Worship service by the Rev. Tommy T. Vaughan and guest choir, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. Evangelist Brenda D. Brown and guest choir.
Fall Revival: Peoples Baptist Church, 130 Martins Lane, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Evangelist Earl Clarkson will be preaching all services.
CAMPBELL
140th Church Anniversary: Mount Evergreen Baptist Church, 11169 Colonial Highway, Evington. 11 a.m. morning worship, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Coolidge Rhodes and choir, Mt. Plain Baptist Church, Evington .
Second Pastoral Anniversary: Grace Baptist Church, 4823 Gladys Road, Altavista. 11 a.m. Rev. Detrick L. Robertson second anniversary. Morning worship followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. John Ponds, Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Pollocksville, N.C., and music by Crossroads Baptist Church Gospel Chorus, Evington.
Homecoming Services: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 11 a.m. Pastor Percy Younger will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. Pastor Marcus G. Jones, Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest.
Usher's Anniversary Celebration: Mt. Obed Baptist Church, 157 Vineyard Road, Concord. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Troy Anderson, choir and congregation, St. Mary's Baptist Church, Amherst.
WEDNESDAY
PITTSYLVANIA
Worship Adoration Wednesday (W.A.W.): United Baptist Church, 869 Hundley Drive, Hurt. 7 p.m. Midweek Refill. Join us every Wednesday in the month of November.
FRIDAY
PITTSYLVANIA
Potato Supper: Hurt United Methodist Church, 196 Ramp Road, Hurt. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Baked potato with toppings, salad bar, dessert and beverage. $7 adults; and children under six free. Take-out will be available. Proceeds will go to the Society of St. Andrews.
NOVEMBER 9
LYNCHBURG
47th Choir Anniversary: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. 6 p.m. Pleasant Valley Men's Chorus Anniversary, featuring Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven, Wirtz, and John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemon, N.C.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
