SATURDAY
AMHERST
Appreciation Service: Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone. 6 p.m. An appreciation service for Pastor Meredith Tinsley, featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, Buckingham in concert.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Fellowship Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3 p.m. A fellowship service with Bishop Thomas T. Adkins, Sr. and the Flame Sword Church family, Petersburg. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m.
Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6 p.m. Topic: "The Face of Immigration in Virginia Today." Our guest speaker is Yanet Limon-Amado, Immigrant Justice Organizer, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. A light supper will be served. For reservations call: (434) 384-8441.
AMHERST
Guest Speaker: Peoples Baptist Church, 130 Martins Lane, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Evangelist Earl Clarkson, with music by Warren Page.
CAMPBELL
Revival Services: Staunton Baptist Church, Long Island. 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Edward L. Pope, White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Dry Fork.
Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Pilot Mountain Baptist Church, 1114 Spring Mill Road, Concord. 4 p.m. Featuring Daniel Barksdale's "Dear God, Thanks for my Child" stage play.
PITTSYLVANIA
Music Ministry Anniversary: New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3580 Wards Road, Hurt. 2:30 p.m. Featuring various musical groups.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Lenten services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 and 7 p.m.
A Place of Prayer: The Way of the Cross, 725 Mansfield Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prayer warriors will be on site. Individual rooms will be available for all kinds of prayer, including healing and deliverance. This will be ongoing to meet your prayer needs every week. For more information, call Pastor Mary O. Johnson (434) 660-7789.
AMHERST
Lenten Service: Sky's The Limit Worldwide Ministries. 7 p.m. the Rev. George Brown, will deliver the message. Sponsored by Virginia Ministers in Fellowship Together.
BEDFORD
Ash Wednesday Service and Luncheon; Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest. Noon. The speaker will be Pastor John Boyle. Every Wednesday during Lent through April 8, a different devotional speaker each week. A donation of $5 for lunch with all proceeds to Bedford Christian Ministries.
THURSDAY
Grief Share Support Group: Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road. 2 to 4 p.m. through April 23. A six-week support group focusing on loss of a spouse. Facilitators who have experienced loss of a spouse will present a video series to assist both men and women in the healing process. For more information, call: (434) 239-1348. Free.
FRIDAY
PITTSYLVANIA
DVD Conference with Andrew Wommack: Trinity Lighthouse Community Church, Staunton Plaza, 209 Main St., Hurt. 6 p.m. Andrew Wommack, the founder of Charis Bible College, Colorado Springs, on DVD at Washington D.C. Gospel Truth Conference. The event is free and refreshments will be served.
APRIL 21
LYNCHBURG
"An Evening of Worship" Concert: Eighth Street Baptist Church, 801 Eighth St. 4 p.m. Featuring Tevin Vaughn & Tim Morgan, Devine Sounds, Danville, Youth for Truth, FWB Church Praise Team, Greensboro, NC, Unity, Cory Bennett, Greensboro, NC, Unveiled and Alishia Monroe The Ramp Church. For more information or transportation, call: (434) 515-0304.
AMHERST
Prayer Breakfast: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Jearlene Dixon.
BEDFORD
Dedication Service: Peaks of Otter Baptist Association, 1815 Shiloh Church Road. 4 p.m. A dedication service for their new sanctuary chairs. The Rev. Hebert Albert will deliver the message, with music by the Peaks of Otter Mass Choir.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
