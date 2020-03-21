SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
"An Evening of Worship" Concert: Eighth Street Baptist Church, 801 Eighth St. 4 p.m. Featuring Tevin Vaughn & Tim Morgan, Devine Sounds, Danville, Youth for Truth, FWB Church Praise Team, Greensboro, NC, Unity, Cory Bennett, Greensboro, NC, Unveiled and Alishia Monroe The Ramp Church. For more information or transportation, call: (434) 515-0304.
AMHERST
Hymn Singing: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road, Madison Heights. 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Appreciation Service: Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone. 6 p.m. An appreciation service for Pastor Meredith Tinsley, featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, Buckingham in concert.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Cancellation: First Baptist Church of South Lynchurg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. All scheduled services are cancelled.
Cancellation: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. All scheduled services are cancelled.
Cancellation: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. All services are cancelled until April 4th.
AMHERST
25th Men's Chorus Anniversary: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 2:30 p.m.
Cancellation: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. All scheduled services are cancelled until further notice.
Cancellation: First Baptist Church Coolwell, 193 Mount Airy Road. Family and Friends Day Program has been cancelled.
CAMPBELL
Cancellation: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. All services are cancelled until further notice.
Cancellation: Mt. Obed Baptist Church, 157 Vineyard Road, Concord. All scheduled services for the next two weeks are cancelled.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Ash Wednesday Service and Luncheon; Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest. Noon. The speaker will be Pastor Sue Keen. Every Wednesday during Lent through April 8, a different devotional speaker each week. A donation of $5 for lunch with all proceeds to Bedford Christian Ministries.
MARCH 28
AMHERST
The Alabaster Worship Experience: Mt Sinai Baptist Church, 222 Mt. Sinai Road, Madison Heights. 5 p.m. Featuring Sonya Watkins, Givens and Eureka Bryant, Nikki Pannell, Nia Kenye, Karrington Clark, and Tracey Micah. Presented by Kingdom Talk.
BEDFORD
Family and Friends Day: Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 Washington St. 2:30 p.m. Special guest speaker, Dr. Richard T. Donald Jr, pastor of Open Heart Baptist Church, Greenville, South Carolina, and choir.
CAMPBELL
"Renew My Mind" Play: Faith City Church, 3777 Wards Road, Altavista. 4 p.m. Free admission, however, donations accepted for our summer camp and PowerHouse Sunday school.
NOTE:
Please submit your Pre-Easter Services schedule by Monday, April 6, 2020. This includes Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.