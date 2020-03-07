SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Health and Wellness Retreat: Unity In The Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring guest speakers presenting a wide variety of subjects around health and wellness. Massage, bodywork, acupuncture, sound and light therapy will be offered. Many vendors will be present. Registration is $30 and includes lunch.
AMHERST
Pastoral Anniversary: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 3 p.m. A musical celebration for Pastor Rodney Harris, featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires in concert.
CAMPBELL
Women's Conference: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Theme: "The Battle is not Yours it's the Lords. Minster Latonia Jackson will deliver the message. We will also have someone to speak on health issues, wills and power of attorney. Registration is $10. Everyone is welcome.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Fellowship Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3 p.m. A fellowship service with Prophet Jeremiah Elijah and Faith and Victory Church family.
Benefit Musical Program: C Street Baptist Church, 208 Hancock St. 3 p.m. Welcome home K.J. Featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, The Virginia Boyz, One Accord, God's Soldiers, and Forest Level Baptist Church Praise Team.
15th Pastoral Anniversary: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 3 p.m. A musical celebration for Pastor Ricky R. Hailstock, featuring Central Virginia Ensemble, Jericho Baptist Church choir, Voices of Grace, Spiritual Workers of Central Virginia and more.
Pastoral Anniversary: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 3 p.m. Celebrating Pastor Bertha Woodson's first anniversary. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. M.D. Mays, Ivy Hill Baptist Church, choir, ushers and congregation.
AMHERST
Pastoral Anniversary: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 3 p.m. continues for Pastor Rodney Harris. Our guests will be the Rev. William Glover and Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. Lunch will be served following our morning worship service.
Guest Preacher: Grace and Mercy Church of God, 3092 S. Amherst Highway. 11:30 a.m. Our guest preacher will be Nathan Pelletier, youth pastor, Hill, New Hampshire.
Women In Hats: First Baptist Church Coolwell, 193 Mt. Airy Road. 3 p.m. "Women in Hats, Worshiping Together." Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Brenda Brown, and musical guest, Mt. Zion Women's Choir.
CAMPBELL
Friends Day: Immanuel Baptist Church, 4 Turf Road, (501 S., right on Sunnymeade, left on Turf). 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Evangelist Earl Clarkson will preach the morning service.
MONDAY
BEDFORD
Spring Youth Revival: Altha Grove Baptist Church, 7376 Cottonwood Road, Forest. 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Corey (CJ) Hunt, associate minister, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Madison Heights.
CAMPBELL
Pre-Spring Revival: Grace Baptist Church, 4823 Gladys Road, Altavista. 7 p.m. Theme: "Building the Wall." Monday-Rev. John Braxton, Springfield Baptist Church, Appomattox; Tuesday-Rev. Sinclair Hall, First Baptist Church, Altavista; Wednesday-Rev. Edwin Taylor, Rivermont Baptist Church, Lynchburg; Thursday-Rev. Marvin St.Macary, The Ramp Church International, Lynchburg.
Spring Revival: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington. 7 p.m. Monday-Rev. Dr. Herman Robertson, Popular Spring Baptist Church; Tuesday-Rev. Marcin Wilson, Forest Level Baptist Church; Wednesday-Rev. Major Gilbert, Piney Hill Baptist Church; Thursday-Rev. Artemus Dixon, New Dearington Baptist Church; Friday-Rev. Charles W. Dunning, Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Lenten services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 and 7 p.m.
A Place of Prayer: The Way of the Cross, 725 Mansfield Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prayer warriors will be on site. Individual rooms will be available for all kinds of prayer, including healing and deliverance. This will be ongoing to meet your prayer needs every week. For more information, call Pastor Mary O. Johnson (434) 660-7789.
AMHERST
Lenten Service: Grace and Mercy Church of God, 3092 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Pastor Mach H. Johnson Sr., Immanuel Christian Church, will deliver the message. Sponsored by Virginia Ministers in Fellowship Together.
BEDFORD
Ash Wednesday Service and Luncheon; Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest. Noon. The speaker will be Pastor Morgan Whitfield. Every Wednesday during Lent through April 8, a different devotional speaker each week. A donation of $5 for lunch with all proceeds to Bedford Christian Ministries.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
