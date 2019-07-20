Saturday
LYNCHBURG
Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 801 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Community Yard Sale: Prayer of Faith Temple COGIC, 3100 Hill St. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sell or shop, turn your clutter into cash. Tables-$10 Individual or $25 Group/Auxilliaries (table included). Call: (434) 847-8990.
Food Drive/Fundraiser: Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2895 Old Forest Road. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring the Lynchburg Area NScalers train layout. Admission is one can of food per person. Also, the Forest Road & Forest Youth Group will have a $3 hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come by and see the trains and have lunch.
Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road. 5 to 6 p.m. dinner and hymn singing at 7 p.m. $10-Spathetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert.
AMHERST
Quest for Love Concert: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Highway, Madison Heights. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Duncan L. Wood Band performing a variety of music, all associated with different aspects of LOVE. Also, an inspirational message/conversation between Pastor Mark Tinsley and the audience. No age restrictions for this performance. Free admission, although LOVE offerings are appreciated.
CAMPBELL
36th Men's Choir Anniversary: Mount Evergreen Baptist Church, 11169 Colonial Highway, Evington. 3 p.m. Featuring men's choirs from Rivermont, Altha Grove, and Pilot Mountain. Also, the Gospel Hi-lights and others. Our Master of Ceremony will be Mr. Bobby Mickel (Kool 102.7 WPUB FM), Camden S.C.
Pastor's Aide Anniversary: 3 p.m., Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 3 p.m. Featuring Carrol Austin and the Voices of Faith in concert.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Guest Speaker: College Hill Baptist Church, 1101 Floyd St. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Tyler Cash from Gospel Community Church Rivermont.
Benefit Concert: Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 3 p.m. A benefit concert for Wilma K. Early Rucker, featuring Eugene Penick, John Hughes IV, Edward Stamps, and Central Virginia Community Choir Ensemble.
AMHERST
Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, 357 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Bishop T. Adkins and the Flaming Sword Church of Deliverance, Petersburg.
APPOMATTOX
Day of Jubilation: The Open Door Christian Church, Highway 24 Vera. 2:30 p.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Norman Lewis, pastor of New Life Fellowship Church in Christ, Baltimore, Md.
BEDFORD
Gospel Chorus Anniversary: Gospel Fellowship Temple, 1004 Big Island Hwy. 3:30 p.m. Featuring Set Free gospel singers, Brookneal, in concert.
CAMPBELL
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Evington. 2:30 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Marcin Wilson and choir, Forest Level Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday with Rev. Marcin Wilson; Wednesday and Thursday with the Rev. Allan Pannell, First St. Paul Baptist Church, Rustburg.
PITTSYLVANIA
Homecoming and Revival Services: The United Baptist Church of Hurt: 11 a.m. Pastor Keith Otey will deliver the message. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with the Rev. Mike Dodson, Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Vacation Bible School: Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. "In The Wild - Amazing Encounters with Jesus, John 20:31.
CAMPBELL
Vacation Bible School: First Buffalo Baptist Church, 5010 Buffalo Road, Long Island. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
TUESDAY
BEDFORD
Youth Day: Peaks of Otter Association, 1815 Shiloh Road. 2 to 7 p.m. Experience The Christ Difference Humble Tip live, along with other groups. A $10 donation which includes meal and concert.
CAMPBELL
GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road. 2 to 5 p.m. Clients will need to bring a valid picture ID or driver's license. For more information call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc.com
JULY 27
BEDFORD
Vacation Bible School: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Mill Road. All day or 8:45 a.m. to noon or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. sessions. Children entering first through sixth grades are invited for a day camp style vacation bible school.
CAMPBELL
Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Dorothy Napier, Lynchburg.
Women's Fellowship/Prayer Breakfast: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 9 a.m. Our theme: Worship It's A Lifestyle. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Kim Logan, Destiny Christian Fellowship, her topic "Worship In Every Relationship," with music by New Vine Men's Choir.
OTHER
CAMPBELL
The Fowler Memorial Charge, 4525 Mt. Airy Road, Lynch Station has changed there time from every other Thursday each month, to the third Monday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. starting July 15, 2019. We also accept monetary and nonperishable donations, call: (434) 369-6289.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.