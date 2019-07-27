SATURDAY
BEDFORD
Vacation Bible School: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Mill Road. All day or 8:45 a.m. to noon or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. sessions. Children entering first through sixth grades are invited for a day camp style vacation bible school.
CAMPBELL
Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Dorothy Napier, Lynchburg.
Women's Fellowship/Prayer Breakfast: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 9 a.m. Our theme: Worship It's A Lifestyle. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Kim Logan, Destiny Christian Fellowship, her topic "Worship In Every Relationship," with music by New Vine Men's Choir.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Rainbow Tea Back-To-School Fundraiser: Greater Peaceful Zion Baptist Church, 1520 Fillmore St. 4 p.m. Our guests will be Minister Ruth Charlton of Abiding In The Word Ministry, Silver Grove Men's Chorus and Keep the Faith Gospel Singers. Dinner will be served. Hosted by V.R. Productions and LandArt LLC.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Ivy Hill Baptist Church, Naola. 3 p.m. Featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires.
Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, 355 Old Wright Shop Road. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Sandy Witcher and Promise Land Ministries, Lynchburg.
APPOMATTOX
Guest Speaker: Cannan Baptist Church. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Elynor Rose.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Jordan Baptist Church, Stonewall Road, Rt. 608. 11 a.m. Pastor Stuart Jones will deliver the message. At 2:30 p.m. the Rev. Russell E. Lee, Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Gray.
BEDFORD
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mount Rock Baptist Church, 8381 Charlemont Road. 11 a.m. The Rev. Andrew Smith, Jericho Baptist Missionary Church, Lynchburg, will conduct the service, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Dr. Calvin Gray, choir and church family, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Appomattox. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday-Rev. Phillip Brown, Promise Land Baptist Church, Appomattox; Tuesday-Rev. Vincent Jones, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Body Camp; Wednesday-Rev. Gary Lee, ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights.
CAMPBELL
18th Church Anniversary: Faith City Church, 3777 Wards Road, Altavista. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be Bishop Michael Ferrell, Ohio.
PITTSYLVANIA
Usher's Ministry/Nurse's Unit Anniversary: Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 605 Edmunds Road, Gretna. 3 p.m. Celebrating with a gospel concert by the Callands/Stone Family and the Mosely Heights Community Chorus, Altavista.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Vacation Bible School: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Theme - "In the Wild," children will be fed each evening.
BEDFORD
Vacation Bible School: Altha Grove Baptist Church, 7376 Cottontown Road. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Theme - Paul's Dangerous Journey to Tell the Truth. Classes for children and adults.
CAMPBELL
Vacation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. Evergreen Baptist Church, Naruna. 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Aug. 3rd a church picnic from 2 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the end of Vacation Bible School.
Revival Services: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 7 p.m. Our revivalist for the week will be the Rev. Mark Everhart, pastor of Peaceful Baptist Church, Lynchburg.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
7-Up Service: Wayside Transformation Church, 1309 Pierce St. 7 p.m. Anointed speakers will encourage and bless you with God's word, sponsored by Minister David Strange, United Temple of Praise.
AUGUST 3
LYNCHBURG
42nd Church Pre-Anniversary Concert: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 4 p.m. Featuring The Peaks of Otter Mass Choir in concert, and Rivermont Baptist Church Music Ministry as guest choir.
AMHERST
Men's Conference: Grace and Mercy Church, 122 Seminole Drive, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Men Only). Theme - "Let Us man Up! Be the man we are destined to be (helping each other), great facilitators and open discussions. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Sunday, Aug. 4th, 3 p.m. all are welcome, Bishop Paul Kee, pastor of Fellowship Church of Christ will close the conference.
CAMPBELL
Benefit Program: Chapel Grove Fellowship Center, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington. 4 p.m. A benefit program for Sister Vernice Yuille, featuring The Silver Stars, Blanch, N.C., Spirits of Joy, Chatham, Silver Grove Men's Chorus and others. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Call: (434) 534-2762.
Gospel Concert: Kedron Baptist Church, Gladys. 6 to 8 p.m. A gospel concert featuring Ivan Parker, doors will open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call: (434) 944-9548.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.