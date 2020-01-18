SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Red Cross Bloodmobile: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Dr. Frankie Jones, Sr, pastor of Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Caswell County, NC, and music by Diamond Hill Baptist Church Men's Chorus.
Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6:30 p.m. "Restoring the Villa: A Lynchburg Landmark," presented by Todd Leap and Mark Little. A light supper will be served at 6 p.m. Please call: (434) 384-8441 for reservations.
AMHERST
Sanctity of Human Life Sunday: Peoples Baptist Church, 130 Martin Lane, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. In support of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center of Lynchburg, we will have special singing, and kick off a baby bottle campaign.
BEDFORD
Martin Luther King Jr. Program: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Edward Jones, with music by SMBC Music Ministry. Lunch will be served.
CAMPBELL
Deacon's Ministry Program: Staunton Baptist Church, Long Island. 4 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Charlie Dews, Green Spring Baptist Church, Brookneal.
15th Pastoral Anniversary: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 11 a.m. 15th pastoral anniversary for Pastor Percy Younger, our morning guest will be the Rev. Alfred Younger, Chatham. At 3 p.m., Bishop Larry Robertson, Fairview Baptist Church, Gretna.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Martin Luther King Jr. Program: First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools. Music will be by area youth, and dance by First Baptist Praise Dancers.
TUESDAY
BEDFORD
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Mill Road, Thaxton. 6:30 to 8 p.m. A thirteen week seminar and support group on Tuesdays, beginning January 21. GriefShare videos feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include: "Is this Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," and several other topics. For more information, call Thaxton Baptist Church at (540) 586-8348.
JANUARY 25
LYNCHBURG
Gospel Gold Extravaganza: Prayer of Faith Temple COGIC, 3100 Hill St. 3 p.m. Honoring Elder Fletcher Hubbard Sr., 93rd Birthday, 73 years of pastoring, and community service with WLLL Radio Station. Featuring Barry Douglas & the Word, Gods Joy, Zion Hill Women's Chorus, Rev. Dr. James Cobbs Jr., Anointed Appointed Crusaders, the Mighty Angels, and others.
AMHERST
Seed and Song Concert: Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 222 Mt. Sinai Road, Madison Heights. 5 p.m. Featuring Faith Multiplied, Nia Kenye' Dyke and Eureka Bryant. Presented by Kingdom Talk.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
