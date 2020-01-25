SATURDAY

LYNCHBURG

16th Annual Free Soup Day: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Gold Extravaganza: Prayer of Faith Temple COGIC, 3100 Hill St. 3 p.m. Honoring Elder Fletcher Hubbard Sr., 93rd Birthday, 73 years of pastoring, and community service with WLLL Radio Station. Featuring Barry Douglas & the Word, Gods Joy, Zion Hill Women's Chorus, Rev. Dr. James Cobbs Jr., Anointed Appointed Crusaders, the Mighty Angels, soloist Quentin Witcher, and others.

AMHERST

Seed and Song Concert: Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 222 Mt. Sinai Road, Madison Heights. 5 p.m. Featuring Faith Multiplied, Nia Kenye' Dyke and Eureka Bryant. Presented by Kingdom Talk.

CAMPBELL

Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Minister Clara Booker, First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Rustburg.

SUNDAY

BEDFORD

Worship Service: Peaks of Otter Association Building, 1815 Shiloh Church Road. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Robin Hopkins, Bethel AME Church, Rocky Mount, and Pilgrim Baptist Church Senior Choir. Sponsored by the Peaks of Otter Mass Choir.

WEDNESDAY

APPOMATTOX

New Year Revival: Empowerment Temple COGIC, 354 Wood Row Road, Pamplin. 7 p.m.  Wednesday and Friday. Theme: God's People: Called to Holy Living, II Cor. 7:1. And, Empowerment Temple, 1617 Park Ave., Lynchburg. 7 p.m. Thursday, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Anointed speakers include: First Lady Ghana Ramey, Evangelist Evangelette Pannell, Missionaries Joyce Coles and Sheila Miller, and musical guest Minister Kenneth Braxton, Lynchburg.

THURSDAY

CAMPBELL

GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington. 2 to 5 p.m. Clients are asked to bring a current driver's license or photo ID to receive food and hygiene bags. For more information call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc.

 

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

