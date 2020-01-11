SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Parish Nurse Education Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 2 to 3:30 p.m. "Funeral Pre-Planning and Advance Medical Directives: Individual and Family Concerns." Speakers are Marla Meek, licensed funeral director, Tharp Funeral Home, and Wayne Lanham, retired chaplain, Centra Health. The program is free and open to the public.

CAMPBELL

Bible Sunday: Immanuel Baptist Church, 4 Turf Road, 501 S. to Sunnymeade Road, left on Turf Road. 10 and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. Our guest preacher for these times will be the Rev. Robert Lee, Mt. Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry. A special offering will be taken to buy paper to print Bibles.

MONDAY

LYNCHBURG

"The Perspectives Experience" Spring 2020: Grace Evangelical Free Church, 21129 Timberlake Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Orientation. Lesson 1 starts Monday, Jan. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost: Free for lesson 1 and 2, see details at www.perspectives.org for the full experience. Register on Perspectives website, facebook or call: (434) 426-2203.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

