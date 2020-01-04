SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Epiphany Eve Vespers: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 4 p.m.
AMHERST
Worship Service: St. Paul Baptist Church, 417 Glasgow Road. 2 p.m. The Rev. M. Donnell Mays will deliver the message.
The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 7 p.m. John Maxwell Professional Development & Leadership Training. Learn the tried and true principles that are always certain to help a person grow. Mondays, January 6, 20 and 26. $20 class fee for materials. For more information or to sign up, call: (434) 929-3200 or go to amelonumc.com
BEDFORD
Worship Service: Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 9 a.m. Music by the Adult Choir.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Something 4 Seniors: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be David Harker. David was a POW in Vietnam for over five years and has a fascinating story of trials and praises during that time. The ladies of the Bellevue Charge will be making chili and soup for attendees. Bring a side...finger sandwiches, salads, or desserts. Door prizes will also be given.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
