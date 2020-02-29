SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Prayer Gathering: The Way of the Cross Ministries, 725 Mansfield Ave. 11 a.m. A gathering of ministers (non-pastors) to form A Place of Prayer for anyone who needs help from Jesus. For more information, call Pastor Mary O. Johnson (434) 660-7789.
Black History Program: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 2 p.m. Theme: "A Look Back to Leap Forward." Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Tyler C. Millner Sr., Martinsville, with music by Providence choir and Minister Orville Peterson. Wear Black History/African attire. A soul food dinner will follow the program.
CAMPBELL
Soup & Sandwich Supper: White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road, Rustburg. 4:30 to 7 p.m. $10 all you can eat, six and under free.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Art and Music Showcase: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
One-Day Revival: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 8 a.m. the Rev. Mark Everhart; 11 a.m. the Rev. Edward Jones; and 4 p.m. the Rev. Michael Reid and Mount Airy Baptist Church.
First Lady Day: Shekijah Preparation Assembly, 104 Fleetwood Drive. 11 a.m. A celebration honoring Co-Pastor Sheree' Sykes. Our guest speaker will be Evangelist Ruth toms, Oakhill Baptist Church, Roseland.
AMHERST
Black History Program. St. Mary's Baptist Church, 187 Indian Creek Road. 3 p.m. Featuring a monologue by Sister Brenda Spinner, and a play titled: "This too shall pass." Our guest choir will be Disciples of Christ, New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Lenten services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 and 7 p.m.
Lenten Service: Change Me Ministries, 2310 Fort Ave. 7 p.m. The Rev. Vincent Smith will deliver the message. Sponsored by Virginia Ministers in Fellowship Together.
BEDFORD
Ash Wednesday Service and Luncheon; Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest. Noon. The speaker will be Pastor Ron Davidson. Every Wednesday during Lent through April 8, a different devotional speaker each week. A donation of $5 for lunch with all proceeds to Bedford Christian Ministries.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
