SATURDAY
CAMPBELL
Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. Our speaker will be Minister Doris Price Robinson, Morning Glory Ministries, Lynch Station.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Black History Program: Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 Fifth St. 3 p.m. Lynchburg's history will be highlighted from the Green Book (Kidd's Tourist Home) by Mr Reuben Kidd. Also, famous entertainers and sports legends. Music by Fifth Street Youth Choir, and First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg's Praise Dancers. A soul food dinner will be served following the program. (If inclement weather, rescheduled for March 1st.)
Black History Program: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 3 p.m. Theme: "From Every Village and Every Hamlet." We will visit the 1960's Civil Rights Movement with soul-stirring songs of that era. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Earnest Coppage, Calvary baptist Church, Danville.
Black History Month: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St., 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Augustus Petticolas, Dentist.
124th Church Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3 p.m. Our guest guest preacher will be the Rev. Andre Jackson, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Altavista.
Men's Day: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Tom Cook and Company in concert, followed by dinner. For more information or transportation, please call: (434) 401-2636.
Fellowship Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Rodney Harris and New Jerusalem church family, Amherst.
"Renaissance Lutheran Vespers" Concert: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 4 p.m. The Charlottesville-based chamber choir "Zephyrus" will present concert with choral and organ music by Eler, Praetorius, Scheidemann, and Scheidt. Free and open to the public.
AMHERST
Old Fashion Heritage Day: Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Corey Toler and Mt. Olivet Baptist Church family, Bedford. All are welcome to join us in your old fashion attire.
APPOMATTOX
Black History Program: Jordan Baptist Church. 11 a.m. morning worship.
BEDFORD
Black History Program: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Goode. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Alonzo Smith, Price Memorial AME Church, Roanoke, with music by New Image Choir, First Baptist Church, Goode. A soul food dinner will follow service.
Black History Program: Reed Creek Baptist Church, Big Island. 3 p.m. Our program will consist of Sharon Baptist Church Youth Department, Brother Brian Richie as guest speaker, and Disciples of Christ, Rocky Mt. and more.
CAMPBELL
Black History Program: Shiloh Baptist Church, Lynch Station. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Margie Lee, professor and head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech. Also, a concert by Mrs. Marie Bolden and the Rev. Melody Hurt. Lunch will be served.
MONDAY
AMHERST
Suicide Prevention Presentation: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 7 p.m. "Talk Saves Lives. Call: (434) 929-3200 or go to amelonumc.com to sign-up.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Ash Wednesday Service: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 7 p.m. The Rev. Patricia Braxton, pastor of Change Me Ministries will deliver the message. Sponsored by Virginia Ministers in Fellowship Together.
Ash Wednesday Service: White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Our speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Calvin L. Gray, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Appomattox, with music by the Passion Week Mass Choir. Sponsored by the Lynchburg Passion Week Fellowship Group Ministries.
Ash Wednesday Services: Holy Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10; 5:30, and 7 p.m. Holy Communion with Imposition of Ashes.
BEDFORD
Ash Wednesday Service and Luncheon: Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest. The speaker will be Pastor Riley Smith. Every Wednesday during Lent through April 8, a different speaker for a short devotion. A donation of $5 for lunch with all proceeds to Bedford Christian Ministries.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
Unity Concert: Unity In The Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave. 7 p.m. Treat your soul to a night with musician Charlie Thweatt. Feel uplifted and inspired and leave with a beautiful feeling of connection and love. A suggested love offering is $20. Saturday workshop with Charlie entitled: The Heart of the Course in Miracles, from 10 a.m. to noon. A suggested love offering of $20 for the workshop.
Black History Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grade St. 7 p.m. Featuring various speakers for Black History month.
FEBRUARY 29
CAMPBELL
Soup & Sandwich Supper: White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road, Rustburg. 4:30 to 7 p.m. $10 all you can eat, six and under free.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
