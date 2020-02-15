SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Valentine Spaghetti Dinner: Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road. 4 to 7 p.m. All you can eat, includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. $9 Adults; $4 Children, and two and under free.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Third Sunday Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 6:30 p.m. "XIX: The Untold Story of Women's Suffrage in Lynchburg, Virginia," presented by Ted Delaney, Director, Lynchburg Museum System and Chief Public History Officer, City of Lynchburg. A light supper will be served at 6 p.m. Please call: (434) 384-8441 for reservations.
Celebrating Black History: Youth for Truth Developmental Center, 1205 Rivermont Ave. 4 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Former Vice-Mayor Ceasor Johnson, and M.C. Pastor Stacy Younger.
Black History Month: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 11 a.m. Our Black History month speaker will be Mr. Sterling Wilder, Director of Jubilee Family Development Center.
Gospel Concert: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 3 p.m. Featuring The Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, Chatham, in concert. Sponsored by Court Street Mass Choir and Outreach Ministry.
Black History Program: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Vincent Jones, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Bedford.
AMHERST
Brotherhood Program: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Adolph Brown, Rhema Word Ministries, Lynchburg. Lunch will be served following 11 a.m. worship service.
Black History Program: Piney Hill Baptist Church, 320 Slapp Creek Road. 2:30 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Howard Grooms and White Rock Baptist Church family, Arrington. An Old Fashion Dinner will be served following morning worship service.
BEDFORD
Black History Program: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, Big Island. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Henderson and Washington Street Baptist Church family, with music by SMBC--JWR Men's Chorus.
Black History Program: Western Light Baptist Church. 3 p.m. A gospel concert, featuring "New Season Corale," under the direction of Brother Kevin Anderson.
CAMPBELL
Black History Program: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 2:30 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Carl B. Hutcherson and First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, and church family.
Special Service: Staunton Baptist Church, Long Island. 4 p.m. A service for all staff and cabinet members. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Preston D. Medley, mt. Olive Baptist Church, Alton.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
Black History Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 7 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Elder Bridgett Hubbard.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
