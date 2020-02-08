SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Minister's Wives and Widows Meeting: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. A book discussion, "Girl We Need to Talk."
BEDFORD
Valentine Gala: Peaks of Otter Baptist Association, 1815 Shiloh Church Road. 3 p.m. Hosted by the Women's Auxiliary. $10-Adults, and $5-12 and under.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Parish Nurse Education Program: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. "Approaches to Pain Management During the Opioid Crisis," presented by Eric Kenny, MD, rheumatologist, OrthoVirginia, and Islam A. Saleh, MD, pain management specialist, OrthoVirginia. The event is free and open to the public.
Black History Month: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 11 a.m. Our Black History month speaker will be Dr. Crystal Edwards, Superintendent, Lynchburg City Schools.
Black History Month: Change Me Ministries, 2310 Fort Ave. 3 p.m. Join us for an African American fashion show and fellowship, followed by refreshments. For more information or transportation, call: (434) 401-2636.
Fellowship Service: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor William T. Coles of Pure Gospel Holiness Church, Bedford, and Loving Church of God in Christ, Charlottesville. Hosted by Ebenezer Worship Center Pastor Thomas Sherman. Refreshments will be served.
AMHERST
Black History Program: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 2:30 p.m. Featuring Praise Dancers from Diamond Hill Baptist Church, Lynchburg, and others. Lunch will be served following morning worship service.
BEDFORD
Black History Program: Forest Level Baptist Church, 2461 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. 2:30 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Joe Dillard and Pilot Mountain Baptist Church family.
MONDAY
CAMPBELL
20th Annual Layman's Revival: Mt. Pisgah CME Church, 111612 Leesville Road, Evington. 7 p.m. Guest speakers: Monday-Marvin Calloway; Tuesday-Angela Brown; Wednesday-Owen Layne; Thursday-Talish Watts; Friday-Ella Oulds. Everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Something 4 Seniors: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. Our guest speaker will be Capt. Sheri Jones of the Salvation Army in the Greater Lynchburg area. Capt. Jones will give some history of how the Salvation Army was established, who receives assistance and what social services they provide. A potluck lunch will follow, and names drawn for door prizes. For more information, call: (434) 851-5191.
THURSDAY
LYNCHBURG
Clothing Give-A-Way: Heart To Heart Church Ministries, 2211 Haden St. 10 a.m. to noon.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
