SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Ministerial Ordination Service: Amazing Grace Outreach Church, 2012 Grace St. 2 p.m. Ordination service for Associate Minister, Tyrone O. Garland.
Guest Speaker: Crusaders For Christ New Life Church, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Bishop Robert Higgins and Wayside Christian Transformation, and music by The Good News Gospel Singers.
Guest Speakers: Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. 11 a.m. We will have a Black History Moment during worship service each Sunday in the month of February featuring a community leader.
New Year Revival: Empowerment Temple, 1617 Park Ave. 4 p.m. New Year concludes, guest speaker, and music.
Guest Speaker: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Thomas Sherman, Ebenezer Church, followed by refreshments.
AMHERST
Super Sunday: St. Paul Baptist Church, 417 Glasgow Road. 2 p.m. All are invited to attend and wear your favorite team attire. The Rev. M. D. Mays will deliver the message, with music by St. John Baptist Church choir.
FEBRUARY 8
BEDFORD
Valentine Gala: Peaks of Otter Baptist Association, 1815 Shiloh Church Road. 3 p.m. Hosted by the Women's Auxiliary. $10-Adults, and $5-12 and under.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
