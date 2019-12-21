SATURDAY

LYNCHBURG

Christmas Concert: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 5 p.m.

Christmas Gathering: Crusaders for Christ New Life Church, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. featuring a mini concert, surprises, singing, storytelling, and more.

Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CAMPBELL

Annual Christmas Banquet: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, Evington. 5 p.m. featuring musical guests John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemont, NC. Tickets are $10 purchased at the door.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Christmas Pageant: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. 6 p.m. Featuring a Christmas musical by Pleasant Valley Music Ministries, "Bow Down and Worship Him."

AMHERST

Christmas Celebration: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 8 a.m. service and Christmas play. 11 a.m. service, followed by a repast. 2 p.m. Christmas concert.

Christmas Play: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 2:30 p.m. "The Christmas Gift." Lunch will be serve following 11 a.m. worship service.

BEDFORD

Christmas Service: Mount Rock Baptist Church, 8381 Charlemont Road. 11 a.m. The Rev. Steven Spears, pastor of Poplar Flat Baptist Church, Lovingston, will deliver the message, followed by refreshments.

CAMPBELL

Worship Service: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 8 and 11 a.m. Minister Peyton Taylor, associate minister of New Vine will deliver the message.

TUESDAY

LYNCHBURG

Candlelight Service: First Baptist Church, Eleventh and Court Sts. 5 p.m. Holy Communion will be observed.

Christmas Eve Services: Grace Memorial Episcopal, 1021 New Hampshire Ave. 5 p.m. Eucharist (musical prelude at 4:30 p.m.). 11 p.m. Eve of the Nativity Midnight Mass (musical prelude at 10:30 p.m.). Note: Incense and candlelight at later service.

Christmas Eve Services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 p.m. Service of Holy Communion; 5:30 p.m. Candlelight Service of Holy Communion with children's nativity; and 11 p.m. Candlelight Service of Holy Communion.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Services: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 5 p.m. (nursery), 8 and 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

LYNCHBURG

Christmas Day Service: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 10 a.m. The Rev. Scottie Craft will deliver the message.

FRIDAY

LYNCHBURG

All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All are welcome.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

