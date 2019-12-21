SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Christmas Concert: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 5 p.m.
Christmas Gathering: Crusaders for Christ New Life Church, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. featuring a mini concert, surprises, singing, storytelling, and more.
Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Annual Christmas Banquet: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, Evington. 5 p.m. featuring musical guests John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemont, NC. Tickets are $10 purchased at the door.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Christmas Pageant: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. 6 p.m. Featuring a Christmas musical by Pleasant Valley Music Ministries, "Bow Down and Worship Him."
AMHERST
Christmas Celebration: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 8 a.m. service and Christmas play. 11 a.m. service, followed by a repast. 2 p.m. Christmas concert.
Christmas Play: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidsville Road. 2:30 p.m. "The Christmas Gift." Lunch will be serve following 11 a.m. worship service.
BEDFORD
Christmas Service: Mount Rock Baptist Church, 8381 Charlemont Road. 11 a.m. The Rev. Steven Spears, pastor of Poplar Flat Baptist Church, Lovingston, will deliver the message, followed by refreshments.
CAMPBELL
Worship Service: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 8 and 11 a.m. Minister Peyton Taylor, associate minister of New Vine will deliver the message.
TUESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Candlelight Service: First Baptist Church, Eleventh and Court Sts. 5 p.m. Holy Communion will be observed.
Christmas Eve Services: Grace Memorial Episcopal, 1021 New Hampshire Ave. 5 p.m. Eucharist (musical prelude at 4:30 p.m.). 11 p.m. Eve of the Nativity Midnight Mass (musical prelude at 10:30 p.m.). Note: Incense and candlelight at later service.
Christmas Eve Services: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 12:10 p.m. Service of Holy Communion; 5:30 p.m. Candlelight Service of Holy Communion with children's nativity; and 11 p.m. Candlelight Service of Holy Communion.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Services: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 5 p.m. (nursery), 8 and 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Christmas Day Service: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 10 a.m. The Rev. Scottie Craft will deliver the message.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All are welcome.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
