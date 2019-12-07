SATURDAY
AMHERST
Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk: St. Marks Episcopal Church, 670 Patrick Henry Hwy., Clifford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from handmade gifts, treats, cookies, cakes and jam. All proceeds will support charitable works of the Episcopal Church.
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heather and Tony Mabe. A love offering will be received.
CAMPBELL
Benefit Singing: Harvest Baptist Missions, 12509 Richmond Hwy, Featuring the Men of God, Mountain Boys, Tyrees, and others. A love offering will be taken to buy Bibles.
Men and Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 9:30 a.m. Our guest speakers will be our own, Brother Gary Anthony and Minister Bettina Anthony.
NELSON
Children's Christmas Story Hour: Nelson United Methodist Church, 5329 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Arrington. 10 to 11 a.m. Stories, games, snacks, and a indoor snowball fight. For not-yet-readers and early readers. Every Saturday in December before Christmas. A visit from Santa Dec. 21.
PITTSYLVANIA
BBQ and Gospel Concert Benefit: Cody Church of God of Prophecy, 14905 East Gretna Road, Hwy 40, Gretna. 2 to 6:30 p.m. BBQ plates, and 7 p.m. concert featuring Appalachian Express, Crew. A benefit for Ken Peade. A love offering will be received.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Worship Services: Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St. 11 a.m. Riley Harrison Clark singing and preaching. 6 p.m. concert with Riley Harrison Clark, former tensor singer for the Tribute Quartet.
German Advent Service: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 7 p.m. The service will be conducted in German, followed by a reception.
Benefit Singing: C Street Baptist Church, 208 Hancock St. 3 p.m. A benefit for the West Family, featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, The Virginia Boys, Yuille Family, Moyer Brothers, Sensational Clouds of Joy, and others.
The Carols of Christmas Musical: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 11 a.m. The Chestnut Hill Choir will delight us with a musical story of Christmas. All are welcome.
AMHERST
Christmas Concert: Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Brightwell Mill Road, Madison Heights. Featuring Smokey Wilson. A love offering will be taken.
CAMPBELL
Christmas Celebration: Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 14777 Leesville Road, Evington. 6 p.m. Featuring music group, "JusCauz," followed by a dessert social. A free-will offering will be taken. Children are invited. A possibility of Santa stopping by.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Something 4 Seniors Program: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 11 a.m. A special program this month featuring "The Jackson Band," playing music that will appeal to all ages. A potluck and door prizes will follow the concert. For more information, call: (434) 851-5191.
THURSDAY
CAMPBELL
GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington. 2 to 5 p.m. Food and hygiene bags will be distributed to those with a valid ID or current driver's license. For more information, call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc.com
DECEMBER 14
AMHERST
Christmas Dinner: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. All are invited.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.