SATURDAY

AMHERST

Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk: St. Marks Episcopal Church, 670 Patrick Henry Hwy., Clifford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from handmade gifts, treats, cookies, cakes and jam. All proceeds will support charitable works of the Episcopal Church.

Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway. 7 p.m. Featuring Heather and Tony Mabe. A love offering will be received.

CAMPBELL

Benefit Singing: Harvest Baptist Missions, 12509 Richmond Hwy, Featuring the Men of God, Mountain Boys, Tyrees, and others. A love offering will be taken to buy Bibles.

Men and Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 9:30 a.m. Our guest speakers will be our own, Brother Gary Anthony and Minister Bettina Anthony.

NELSON

Children's Christmas Story Hour: Nelson United Methodist Church, 5329 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Arrington. 10 to 11 a.m. Stories, games, snacks, and a indoor snowball fight. For not-yet-readers and early readers. Every Saturday in December before Christmas. A visit from Santa Dec. 21.

PITTSYLVANIA

BBQ and Gospel Concert Benefit: Cody Church of God of Prophecy, 14905 East Gretna Road, Hwy 40, Gretna. 2 to 6:30 p.m. BBQ plates, and  7 p.m. concert featuring Appalachian Express, Crew. A benefit for Ken Peade. A love offering will be received.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Worship Services: Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St. 11 a.m. Riley Harrison Clark singing and preaching. 6 p.m. concert with Riley Harrison Clark, former tensor singer for the Tribute Quartet.

German Advent Service: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 7 p.m. The service will be conducted in German, followed by a reception.

Benefit Singing: C Street Baptist Church, 208 Hancock St. 3 p.m. A benefit for the West Family, featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, The Virginia Boys, Yuille Family, Moyer Brothers, Sensational Clouds of Joy, and others.

The Carols of Christmas Musical: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 11 a.m. The Chestnut Hill Choir will delight us with a musical story of Christmas. All are welcome.

AMHERST

Christmas Concert: Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Brightwell Mill Road, Madison Heights. Featuring Smokey Wilson. A love offering will be taken.

CAMPBELL

Christmas Celebration: Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 14777 Leesville Road, Evington. 6 p.m. Featuring music group, "JusCauz," followed by a dessert social. A free-will offering will be taken. Children are invited. A possibility of Santa stopping by.

WEDNESDAY

BEDFORD

Something 4 Seniors Program: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 11 a.m. A special program this month featuring "The Jackson Band,"  playing music that will appeal to all ages. A potluck and door prizes will follow the concert. For more information, call: (434) 851-5191.

THURSDAY

CAMPBELL

GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington. 2 to 5 p.m. Food and hygiene bags will be distributed to those with a valid ID or current driver's license. For more information, call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc.com

DECEMBER 14

AMHERST

Christmas Dinner: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. All are invited.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

