SATURDAY
AMHERST
Christmas Dinner: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. All are invited.
CAMPBELL
Christmas Play: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 1028 Chapel Grove Lane, Evington. 5 p.m. "Merry Christmas, No Matter What," presented by The United Sunday School Fellowship of Evington & Vicinity.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Special Liturgy: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. A special liturgy of Advent Lessons and Carols.
Christmas Music Program: First Baptist Church, 11th and Court Sts. 11 a.m. "Carols from All Over," featured composers include Pablo Sosa and Paul Monza. Anna Hutcherson will be guest cellist.
Christmas Musical: Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road. 11 a.m. The Beulah Worship Choir presents, "His Name is Jesus." Free and open to the public.
AMHERST
Choir Anniversary Celebration: Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone. 3 p.m. Featuring Zion Hill Women's Chorus, Brothers in Christ, St. Mary's Choir, ScottZion Male Chorus, and The Carter Family.
BEDFORD
Christmas Cantata: Lebanon United Methodist Church. 10 a.m. Join us for service of music, followed by a Christmas brunch.
Christmas Dinner: Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 11 a.m. worship service, followed by dinner.
CAMPBELL
Christmas Program: Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys. 6 p.m. "Twas the Night Before," featuring the Bethel Choir and Adults, presented by Bethel's Children Church. Refreshments will be served.
Christmas Program: Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island. 4 p.m. Featuring the Pleasant Valley Praise Team, Lynchburg, in concert.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
Platform Services: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with various speakers each night. The theme: What God has Done for me, "My personal Experience." All are invited.
DECEMBER 21
LYNCHBURG
Blue Christmas Service: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 6:30 p.m. Blue Christmas services offer special recognition of the struggles that many people face during this season, while providing a safe place of rest, comfort and healing.
CAMPBELL
Annual Christmas Banquet: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, Evington. 5 p.m. Featuring musical guests John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemont, NC. Tickets are $10 purchased at the door.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
