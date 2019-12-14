SATURDAY

AMHERST

Christmas Dinner: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. All are invited.

CAMPBELL

Christmas Play: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 1028 Chapel Grove Lane, Evington. 5 p.m. "Merry Christmas, No Matter What," presented by The United Sunday School Fellowship of Evington & Vicinity.

SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Special Liturgy: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. A special liturgy of Advent Lessons and Carols.

Christmas Music Program: First Baptist Church, 11th and Court Sts. 11 a.m. "Carols from All Over," featured composers include Pablo Sosa and Paul Monza. Anna Hutcherson will be guest cellist.

Christmas Musical: Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road. 11 a.m. The Beulah Worship Choir presents, "His Name is Jesus." Free and open to the public.

AMHERST

Choir Anniversary Celebration: Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone. 3 p.m. Featuring Zion Hill Women's Chorus, Brothers in Christ, St. Mary's Choir, ScottZion Male Chorus, and The Carter Family.

BEDFORD

Christmas Cantata: Lebanon United Methodist Church. 10 a.m. Join us for service of music, followed by a Christmas brunch.

Christmas Dinner: Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 11 a.m. worship service, followed by dinner.

CAMPBELL

Christmas Program: Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys. 6 p.m. "Twas the Night Before," featuring the Bethel Choir and Adults, presented by Bethel's Children Church. Refreshments will be served.

Christmas Program: Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island. 4 p.m. Featuring the Pleasant Valley Praise Team, Lynchburg, in concert.

WEDNESDAY

LYNCHBURG

Platform Services: Promise Land Ministries, 612 Grady St. 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with various speakers each night. The theme: What God has Done for me, "My personal Experience." All are invited.

DECEMBER 21

LYNCHBURG

Blue Christmas Service: Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. 6:30 p.m. Blue Christmas services offer special recognition of the struggles that many people face during this season, while providing a safe place of rest, comfort and healing.

CAMPBELL

Annual Christmas Banquet: Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, Evington. 5 p.m. Featuring musical guests John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemont, NC. Tickets are $10 purchased at the door.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

