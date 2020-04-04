SUNDAY

LYNCHBURG

Cancellation: Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road. Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, our church building is closed, but worship is being broadcasted on our Timberlake Facebook Page and website. Traditional 8:30 a.m.; Modern 9:45 a.m.

AMHERST

Cancellation: Piney Hill Baptist Church, 320 Slapp Creek Road. All Sunday services are cancelled until further notice.

Cancellation: Ivy Hill Baptist Church, Naola. Usher's anniversary for Sunday, March 29th has been cancelled.

APPOMATTOX

Cancellation: Jordan Baptist Church. All services are cancelled until further notice.

BEDFORD

Cancellation: Poplar Spring Baptist Church, Goode. All services for Sunday, March 29th has been cancelled.

 

NOTE:

Please submit your Pre-Easter Services schedule by Monday, April 6, 2020. This includes Lynchburg and surrounding counties.

CHURCH MEALS

AMHERST

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

Ascension Episcopal Church

Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.

Madison Heights Baptist Church

Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.

When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.

More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.

APPOMATTOX

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.

CAMPBELL

Altavista Presbyterian Church

Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.

When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.

More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.

