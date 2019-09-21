SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Community Appreciation Day: Eighth Street Baptist Church, 801 Eighth St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free food and clothing, bouncy house for children, and more. All are welcome to attend.
Wellness Day Retreat: Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guest speakers include: Rev. Marge Brown-A Craniosacral presentation; Daniel Kepel-Musical Meditation; Dr. Patty Powers-"Whole Health Catalyst;" Tabitha Hawthorne-"Naturopath Linking Emotions and Trauma to Illness;" Kristin Freed-Laughter Yoga Experience; Greg Burns-Sound Bath using singing bowls. $30 per person or $40 couple, including lunch.
Clothing Give-a-way: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 9 a.m. All clothes are free to anyone who has a need.
AMHERST
Prayer Breakfast: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights: 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Minister Priscilla Jews. Hosted by the Women's Ministry.
Prayer Breakfast: Grace and Mercy Church, 122 Seminole Drive, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. "When We Pray," featuring a variety of speakers and musical guests.
Gospel Concert: Trust in God Holy Temple, 355 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. Featuring Minister Leroy Wingo in concert.
APPOMATTOX
Men's Ministry Program. Jordan Baptist Church, Stonewall Road, Rt. 608. 3 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Youth Choir Anniversary: Grace Baptist Church, 4823 Gladys Road, Altavista. 3 p.m. Featuring area youth choirs and praise dancers.
Gospel Concert: Mt. Evergreen Baptist Church, 10815 Colonial Hwy, Evington. 5 p.m. Featuring the Love of God Singers, sponsored by the Sunrise Senior Outreach Ministry.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
14th Pastoral Anniversary: Crusaders For Christ New Life Church, 1205 Taylor St. 3 p.m. Anniversary celebration for Pastor Victor Paige Sr. and Co-Pastor Shirley Paige. We will have a special guest speaker, followed by dinner.
Pre-Pastoral Anniversary Service: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Craft and congregation, Watson Level Baptist Church.
Worship Service: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be Elder Rosamary Kelly-Rose.
"Another Year of God's Favor" Celebration: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Pastor Mack H. Johnson, Immanuel Christian Church, followed by refreshments. For transportation, call: (434) 401-2636.
Special Guest: Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St. 11 a.m. Jason Runnels will be in concert and preaching. At 6 p.m. Jason Runnels in concert.
93rd Usher's Ministry Anniversary: New Dearington Baptist Church, 400 Smyth St. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Carl B. Hutcherson Jr, ushers, and church family, First Baptist Church South Lynchburg. Usher's are invited to come dressed in the usher attire of their church. Refreshments will be served.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 Fifth St. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. William Goode, pastor of First Baptist Church, Yulee, Fla. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Terry Echols.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Ceasor Johnson Sr, Spring Hill Baptist Church, Brookneal. Revival, 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, with the Rev. Joseph Charlton, pastor of Hills Creek Baptist Church, Gladys.
Annual Unity Day Celebration: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5912 Igloe Drive. 4 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Dwight Steele and choir, Pilgrim Baptist Baptist Church, Roanoke.
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: Rose Chapel Baptist Church, 283 Colony Road, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Pastor Donald W. Hamlette will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Ronald Lovelace and church family, Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Everett Pope, pastor of United Baptist Church, New Carrollton, Md.
Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, 355 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights. 4 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Golden Darby and The New Life Gospel Assembly.
CAMPBELL
Music Ministry Anniversary: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington. 3 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Ronald Spinner, choir, and congregation, Gospel Fellowship Temple, Bedford.
Homecoming Service: Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys. 10:30 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Rev. Rayburn Woodyard, High Point, N.C., and special singing by southern gospel group, The Tuckers, Madison, N.C. and Bethel Choir, followed by a fellowship meal.
NELSON
114th Church Anniversary: St. James Baptist Church, 2099 Buffalo Mines Road, Roseland. 11 a.m. Worship service by Evangelist Ruth Toms-Canada and guest choir, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Pamela Croom, Rozboro, N.C., accompanied by "Faith Multiplied."
THURSDAY
CAMPBELL
GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2496 Sunburst Road, Evington: 2 to 5 p.m. Clients are asked to provide a valid ID or driver's license to receive food and hygiene bags. Call: (434) 535-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
All Night Prayer: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
CAMPBELL
Yard Sale: Salem United Methodist Church, Corner of Mason's Mill Road and Colonial Hwy, Evington. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. until.
PITTSYLVANIA
Gospel Singing: Hurt United Methodist Church, 196 Ramp Road, Hurt. 7 p.m. Featuring Smokey Wilson.
SEPTEMBER 28
BEDFORD
Fall Fest: Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Mill Road (corner of Rt. 460 and Penicks Mill Road). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A family-friendly event with motorcycle rides, games, bouce-houses, free food, and much more.
CAMPBELL
Fall Festival: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Concord. 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring plate lunch (smoked BBQ pork or chicken) or BBQ sandwiches, baked goods, quilt raffle, and crafts.
Fall Festival: Salem United Methodist Church, Corner of Mason's Mill Road and Colonial Hwy, Evington. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Country store at 8 a.m.; hotdogs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; ham and chicken dinner 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Women's Prayer Breakfast: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 9 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Minister Dianne Jennings, Elba Missionary Baptist Church, Gretna.
OTHER
LYNCHBURG
Preschool Program: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Bright Hope Educational Learning Center has a preschool program for four and five-year-olds, Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch, and healthy snacks are provided. For more information, call: (434) 401-2636.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
