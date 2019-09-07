SATURDAY
SEPTEMBER 7
LYNCHBURG
Hymn Festival: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 4 p.m. Theme: "When in Our Music God is Glorified," In memory of Dr. Harvey Huiner, longtime church musician and music educator. The festival is free and open to the public.
83rd Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 4 p.m. Featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Rt. 29. 7 p.m. Featuring James River Cutups. A love offering will be received.
BEDFORD
Artisan/Craftsmen Market: The Well Church, 1150 Burnbridge Road, Forest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, hotdogs and hamburgers, and ice-cream for sale, a bakery and door prizes each hour. $2 admission fee. All profits will be donated to the Well Church.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Homecoming and Revival Services: St. James CME Church, 280 Rockwell Road. 11 a.m. The Rev. N. Bouldin, Halifax will deliver the message, followed by lunch. Revival, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, with Rev. Wendell Watts.
Building Fund Program: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 3 p.m. A program of music featuring several area groups, sponsored by the Diaconate and Trustee Ministry.
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Pastor Lee will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Howard Grooms, White Rock Baptist Church, Arrington. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with Dr. Phillip Campbell, Bible Way Cathedral, Danville.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Morning Star Baptist Church, 100 Star St. 11 a.m. Pastor Darryl O. Rucker Sr. will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Annette Diggs, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Tyro. Revival, 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, with the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, St. John Baptist Church, Norwood.
BEDFORD
Homecoming and Revival Services: Gospel Fellowship Temple, 1004 Big Island Hwy. 11 a.m. Pastor Ronald Spinner will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., Rev. Edward Austin, Lovingston Baptist Church, Madison Heights. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Isaac Monroe, Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Gretna.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 11 a.m. Pastor Green will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., Dr. Marshall Mays and Otterville Baptist Church choir. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, with the Rev. Thomas Harper.
CAMPBELL
Baked Potato/Salad Lunch: White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road. noon to 2 p.m. Donations for Helping Hands Medical Mission.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mt. Obed Baptist Church, 157 Vineyard Road, Concord. 11 a.m. Pastor Ackers will deliver the morning message. At 3 p.m., Pastor Lewis Watson, choir, ushers, and congregation, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Red House. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with Pastor Sidney Dove, Union Hill Baptist Church, Amherst.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 15777 Leesville Road. 10:30 a.m. Pastor Weaver will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. Revival, 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with Pastor Clint Walker.
Homecoming and 135th Church Anniversary: Bethany Baptist Church, 43 Steeple Run. 11 a.m. Pastor Greg Dowell will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., Minister Andrew Reed from Baltimore, Md., with music by Pleasant Valley Men's Chorus and New Vine Baptist Church Praise and Worship Singers.
TUESDAY
AMHERST
Amelon SALSA: Spiritual And Life Skills Academy: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17. Budgeting 101 - Items covered: Basic Budgeting, what you need to know, Excel tracking and internet "How To" site. Bring your laptop and sign-up by Sept. 8. Registration forms are available online go to www.amelonumc.com or call: (434) 929-3200 if you have questions.
SEPTEMBER 14
LYNCHBURG
Minister's Wives and Widows Association Monthly Meeting: Community Access Network, 800 Fifth St., MLK Jr. Blvd. All wives and widows of ministers are welcome to attend.
BEDFORD
Homecoming Concert: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 5 p.m. Featuring SMBC Homecoming Choir and Calvary Baptist Church Adult Choir, Lynchburg. Homecoming, Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., Pastor Moody, followed by lunch.
OTHER
LYNCHBURG
AWANA Registration & Kick-Off: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday evenings September through April. For children Ages three to 5th grade. A structured environment with play and class time (both group and individual), with emphasis on scripture memorization. The cost is $15 for books and uniform; however, no child is turned away due to inability to pay. Registration and kick-off Sept. 8th. For more information call: (434) 439-2003.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
