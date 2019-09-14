SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Huge Yard Sale: Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 804 Leesville Road. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain or Shine.
Minister's Wives and Widows Association Monthly Meeting: Community Access Network, 800 Fifth St., MLK Jr. Blvd. All wives and widows of ministers are welcome to attend.
APPOMATTOX
Gospel Singing: Harvest Missions, 12509 Richmond Hwy. 6 p.m. Featuring southern and country gospel singing. Free, however, a love offering will be taken to buy Bibles.
BEDFORD
Homecoming Concert: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 5 p.m. Featuring SMBC Homecoming Choir and Calvary Baptist Church Adult Choir, Lynchburg. Homecoming, Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., Pastor Moody, followed by lunch.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
93rd Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Peaceful Baptist Church, 2009 Park Ave. 3 p.m. Featuring a Musical Program.
Homecoming and Revival Services: First Baptist Church South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazewell Ave. 11 a.m. Pastor Hutcherson will deliver the message. At 3 p.m., Pastor Calvin Gray, choir and congregation, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Appomattox. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with the Rev. Matthew L. Brown, St. Paul High Street Baptist Church and Third Vice-President Virginia Baptist State Convention.
Guest Speakers: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 3 p.m. Theme: "Women in Spirit and Power," Living in Step with the Holy Spirit, with guest speakers the Rev. Andrea Braxton and Rev. Annette Braxton.
AMHERST
Homecoming Service: Monroe Baptist Church, 3080 S. Amherst Highway, Monroe. 11 a.m. Pastor Willie Neal and All God's Children Choir, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Dorn H. Lewis and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Esmont.
Installation Service: Piney Hill Baptist Church, 320 Slapp Creek Road. 3 p.m. Installation Service for Pastor Elect Rev. Major Gilbert Sr., with guest minister the Rev. Russell Lee, Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington. Lunch will be served after morning worship service.
APPOMATTOX
14th Church Anniversary: Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ, 354 Woodrow Road, Pamplin. 4 p.m. Our guests will be Pastor Charles Woolfork, choir, and congregation, White Oak Grove Baptist Church, Phenix.
BEDFORD
Homecoming and Revival Services: Western Light Baptist Church. 11 a.m. Pastor James E. Johnson will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Le'Bryan Patterson and Oakmulgee Baptist Church family. Revival, 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday with the Rev. Ronald Spinner, Gospel Fellowship Temple.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 11 a.m. Pastor Marcus G. Jones, followed by lunch. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday-Rev. Joseph Charlton, Hills Creek Baptist Church; Tuesday-Rev. Detrick Robertson, Grace Baptist Church; Wednesday-Rev. Leroy Mitchell, Greater Brookville Baptist Church.
CAMPBELL
44th Homecoming Service: Clearview Baptist Church, 2183 Sunnymeade Road, Rustburg. 10:30 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Brother Earl Clarkson.
Homecoming Service: New Hope United Methodist Church, 2918 Browns Mill Road, Rustburg. 11 a.m. Roger and Trina Wells, Roger Wells Ministries will bring the message and music selections, followed by a covered-dish luncheon.
Men's Day: Mount Evergreen Baptist Church, 11169 Colonial Highway, Evington. 3 p.m. Our guest minister will be the Rev. Ricky Scott, Ridgeway United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, followed by refreshments.
Pastoral Appreciation Service: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 3 p.m. Celebrating Pastor C.E. Rhodes Sr. for his 35 years of service. Our guests will be the Rev. Detrick Robertson and choir, Grace Baptist Church, Altavista.
118 Church Anniversary: Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island. 4 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Dr. Carlton Jackson Jr., Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Lynchburg.
35th Youth Choir Anniversary: Evergreen Baptist Church, 80 Carver Lane, Naruna. 3 p.m.
NELSON
Homecoming and Revival Services: Bethel Church of the Brethren, 1921 Variety Mills Road, Arrington. 10 a.m. song service and 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Cheryl Lambert will conduct both services, followed by lunch. Revival, 7:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, with Pastor Carroll Martin Jr, Kingswood Baptist Church.
PITTSYLVANIA
Revival Services: Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1737 Grit Road. 6:30 p.m. live local music and 7 p.m. worship. Sunday through Wednesday with Evangelist Roger Roller. Pre-K childcare will be provided.
TUESDAY
APPOMATTOX
Women In Ministry: Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ. 8:30 p.m. "Empowering Women's Monthly Share Session," every third Tuesday at8:30p.m. via conference call: (605) 475-4084, 218802#. This month's topic, "Love God with all your Heart and Soul." All ladies are welcome to call in monthly to be empowered, encouraged and inspired with personal, spiritual, emotional, physical and financial growth.
SEPTEMBER 21
LYNCHBURG
Community Appreciation Day: Eighth Street Baptist Church, 801 Eighth St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free food and clothing, bouncy house for children, and more. All are welcome to attend.
Wellness Day Retreat: Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guest speakers include: Rev. Marge Brown-A Craniosacral presentation; Daniel Kepel-Musical Meditation; Dr. Patty Powers-"Whole Health Catalyst;" Tabitha Hawthorne-"Naturopath Linking Emotions and Trauma to Illness;" Kristin Freed-Laughter Yoga Experience; Greg Burns-Sound Bath using singing bowls. $30 per person or $40 couple, including lunch.
Clothing Give-a-way: Immanuel Christian Church, 1018 Rivermont Ave. 9 a.m. All clothes are free to anyone who has a need.
OTHER
LYNCHBURG
Tutoring and Mentoring Program: Change Me Ministries, 2310 Fort Ave. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Bright Hope Educational Learning Center is accepting registrations for its Tutoring and Mentoring Program, Monday through Friday. We offer homework assistance, reinforcement in vocabulary, reading and math. Snacks are provided. For more information, call: (434) 401-2636.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
