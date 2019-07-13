SATURDAY
CAMPBELL
Christian Education Workshop: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 9 a.m. Our guest facilitator will be Dr. M. D. Mays, his topic "Church leadership," including the roles and responsibilities of Deacons and Deaconess in the church. A $10 donation for the workshop which includes breakfast.
Ice-Cream Social: Indian Hill United Methodist Church, 2278 Oxford Furnace Road. 5 to 7 p.m. Many varieties of homemade ice-cream and hotdogs. Monetary donations appreciated.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
14th Pastoral Anniversary: Empowerment Temple Church of God In Christ, 1617 Park Ave. 4 p.m. Anniversary celebration for Superintendent Charles and First Lady Ghana Ramey. Our guest speaker will be Administrative Assistant Alfred Nicholson, Gates of Faith Church of God In Christ, Richmond.
Guest Speaker: College Hill Baptist Church, 1101 Floyd St. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Nate Taylor, Gospel Community Church Rivermont.
Fellowship Service: New Dearington Baptist Church, 400 Smyth St. 3 p.m. Our guest will be the Rev. William Glover, choir, ushers and church family from Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. Sponsored by the Usher's Ministry.
AMHERST
Fellowship Service: Trust In God Holy Temple, 357 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Our speaker will be Co-Pastor Shirley Slaughter.
Gospel Play: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Title: "Tempted, lead us not into Temptation," hosted by the Pastors Aide Ministry.
APPOMATTOX
Worship Service: Jordan Baptist Church, Stonewall Road, Rt. 608. 9 a.m.
BEDFORD
13th Pastoral Anniversary: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Edward Jones and Sharon's JWR Male Chorus. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Ryan Hubbard and Sharon Mass Choir.
Homecoming: St. John Baptist Church, 11080 E. Lynchburg Salem Tpke, Forest. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Harland Brown and church family, St. Paul Baptist Church, Forest. Lunch will be served following morning worship service.
CAMPBELL
Annual Revival Services: Hills Creek Baptist Church, Gladys. 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Andre Austin.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
Vacation Bible School: West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. 9 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday. In the Wild-Amazing Encounters with Jesus. Ages PreK-6th grade, worship, crafts, music, recreation, snack, missions, and Bible study. Register at WLBC.org or at registration table each morning.
TUESDAY
AMHERST
Spiritual And Life Skills Academy (SALSA): Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Highway, Madison Heights. 7 to 8:30 p.m. 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Tuesdays in July. A new ministry to promote both spiritual and life skills. Register by July 14 online, go to www.amelonumc.com or call: (434) 929-3200.
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
Women's Conference and Fellowship: Change Me Ministries and Fellowship, 2310 Fort Ave. 7 p.m. Theme: We have been Empowered now we are Moving. Saturday, 10 a.m. continental breakfast, prayer, various sessions, and keynote speaker Dr. Valdrie Walker, Church Planter, James Crossing. For more information on sessions or transportation call (434) 401-2636.
PITTSYLVANIA
BBQ and Bingo: Hurt P.H. Church Outreach, 1212 Grit Road, Hurt. 4:30 to 6:30 meal and bingo at 6:45. BBQ on bun, baked beans, cold slaw, dessert and beverage for $8, eat-in or take-out.
JULY 20
LYNCHBURG
Community Yard Sale: Prayer of Faith Temple COGIC, 3100 Hill St. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sell or shop, turn your clutter into cash. Tables-$10 Individual or $25 Group/Auxilliaries (table included). Call: (434) 847-8990.
Food Drive/Fundraiser: Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2895 Old Forest Road. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring the Lynchburg Area NScalers train layout. Admission is one can of food per person. Also, the Forest Road & Forest Youth Group will have a $3 hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come by and see the trains and have lunch.
Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road. 5 to 6 p.m. dinner and hymn singing at 7 p.m. $10-Spathetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert.
AMHERST
Quest for Love Concert: Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Highway, Madison Heights. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Duncan L. Wood Band performing a variety of music, all associated with different aspects of LOVE. Also, an inspirational message/conversation between Pastor Mark Tinsley and the audience. No age restrictions for this performance. Free admission, although LOVE offerings are appreciated.
CAMPBELL
Pastor's Aide Anniversary: 3 p.m., Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 3 p.m. Featuring Carrol Austin and the Voices of Faith in concert.
OTHER
CAMPBELL
The Fowler Memorial Charge, 4525 Mt. Airy Road, Lynch Station has changed there time from every other Thursday each month, to the third Monday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. starting July 15, 2019. We also accept monetary and nonperishable donations, call: (434) 369-6289.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.