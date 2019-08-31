SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Community Block Party: Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Road. 5 to 8 p.m. A Community Block Party with free food, games and music.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
32nd Pastoral Anniversary: Shekijah Preparation Assembly, 104 Fleetwood Drive. 5 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Jonathan Willis, Prayer of Faith Temple.
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: St. Paul Baptist Church. 11 a.m. Pastor M.D. Mays will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. B.J. Coleman, Union Baptist Church, Avon. Revival, 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday with the Rev. Andre Austin.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Piney Hill Baptist Church, 320 Slapp Creek Road. 11 a.m. Pastor-Elect Rev. Major Gilbert will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Troy Anderson, St. Mary Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Isaac Monroe, Piney Grove Missionary Church, Gretna.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 160 West Court St. 11 a.m. Pastor Kelvin R. Brown will deliver the message, followed by lunch. No afternoon service. Revival, 7 p.m., Tuesday-Rev. Mark Kennerly, Impact Christian Church, Winchester; Wednesday-Rev. Calvin Grey, New Jerusalem Baptist Church; Thursday-Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, Clifford Baptist Church.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Pastor Ernest L. Penn II will deliver the message. No afternoon service. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with the Rev. Waddell Jones, New Free Springs Baptist Church.
BEDFORD
Homecoming and Revival Services: Poplar Spring Baptist Church, Goode. 11 a.m. Pastor Rev. Dr. Herman J. Robertson will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. Rev. C.J. Taylor former pastor of Oakmulgee Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m., Tuesday-Pastor Andre Jackson, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Altavista; Wednesday-Rev. Artemus Dixon, New Dearington Baptist Church, Lynchburg; Thursday-Rev. Marcin Wilson, Forest Level Baptist Church, Forest.
CAMPBELL
Homecoming and Revival Services: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. Pastor Daryl Drew will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., Pastor Aaron Wade and church family, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Arrington. Revival, 7 p.m., Tuesday-Pastor Mack Johnson; Wednesday-Pastor Aaron Wade; Thursday-Pastor Gary Lee, ScottZion Baptist Church.
Homecoming Service: Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg. 11 a.m. Pastor William Glover will deliver the message, with music by the Men's Chorus. Lunch will be served.
Guest Preacher: First Buffalo Baptist Church, 5010 Buffalo Road, Long Island. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher for the month of September will be Minister Quincy Mitchell, Crystal Hill Baptist Church, Halifax.
FRIDAY
PITTSYLVANIA
Baked Potato and Bingo: Hurt P.H. Church, Fellowship Hall, 1212 Grit Road, Hurt. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.meal and 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. bingo. Baked potato, tossed salad, dessert and beverage for $8 (eat in or take out). Call ahead (434) 401-4536.
SEPTEMBER 7
LYNCHBURG
83rd Usher's Ministry Anniversary: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 4 p.m. Featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires.
AMHERST
Gospel Concert: Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Rt. 29. 7 p.m. Featuring James River Cutups. A love offering will be received.
BEDFORD
Artisan/Craftsmen Market: The Well Church, 1150 Burnbridge Road, Forest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, hotdogs and hamburgers, and ice-cream for sale, a bakery and door prizes each hour. $2 admission fee. All profits will be donated to the Well Church.
OTHER
LYNCHBURG
AWANA Registration & Kick-Off: Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday evenings September through April. For children Ages three to 5th grade. A structured environment with play and class time (both group and individual), with emphasis on scripture memorization. The cost is $15 for books and uniform; however, no child is turned away due to inability to pay. Registration and kick-off Sept. 8th. For more information call: (434) 439-2003.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.
