Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said protests that took place Tuesday afternoon and evening along Wards Road were free of violence and gunfire.
Speaking to Lynchburg City Council at a special meeting Wednesday called for a newly adopted curfew ordinance, he credited the "actions we've been taking" in helping reduce conflict that plagued protests the previous two days.
Zuidema went on to say there was one blockage of Wards Road as protesters moved into the road, then migrated over the city border into Campbell County.
Council members debated over the finer points of the curfew, which was first requested voluntarily Monday night and then became mandatory Tuesday night.
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said she'd determine whether curfew would be imposed on a day-to-day basis, and declared an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Tuesday.
Council passed a vote Wednesday to cement the beginning of curfew at 9 p.m. within the ordinance, rather than leaving the time as a fluid element. They'll also re-evaluate the ordinance, originally set to expire Aug. 31, at Tuesday's council meeting.
