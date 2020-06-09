The recently-opened Cheesy’s, located at 4017 Wards Road, has closed and will reopen under the same ownership as Hill City Pub.
The cheesesteak eatery opened in October. But Jeff Allen, one of the owners, said the restaurant didn’t have enough of a following to withstand the economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the seven local owners decided to reopen with a new concept.
Hill City Pub plans to open in the location by the end of June or early July depending on Gov. Ralph Northam's Phase Three details. The pub will have bar seating, which is not permitted under Phase Two guidelines, which the majority of the state is currently under.
Kevin Labor, an owner of the restaurant, said everything at Hill City Pub will be locally themed, with framed photos of Lynchburg on the walls and menu items named after local neighborhoods and popular spots.
He said menu items will mostly be priced under $10 and will include hamburgers, hot dogs, wings, sloppy joes, sandwiches, subs and tacos.
The owners are adding a second bar and will continue to serve the 120 different beers Cheesy’s offered, and also plan to sell wine and other alcoholic beverages.
Labor said the restaurant will have full-service dining and a “Cheers” type environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.