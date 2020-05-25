A 50-year-old Chatham man died in a early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.

Henry Bradley Burnett was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited north on U.S. 29 — near Malmaison Road in the Blairs area — at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and hit a road sign, according to a news release from state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts.

Bennett, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police are still investigating.

—Charles Wilborn

