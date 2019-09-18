Fatal wreck - Lynchburg News & Advance

Traffic on U.S. 29 in Blairs crawls past the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday morning.

 Photo by Quashon Avent/The (Danville) Register & Bee

A collision between a car and a farm tractor in Blairs on U.S. 29 left a Chatham man dead Wednesday morning, police report.

Phillip Wayne Hutson Jr., 44, died at the scene when his 1999 Toyota Tacoma crashed into the back of a turning tractor, Virginia State Police report. Hutson was not wearing his seatbelt.

It was 6:37 a.m. when farm tractor driver Evany Pineda Morillon, 20, of Blairs, was about to make a left turn onto a private drive when he was hit, police report. The crash happened near U.S. 863. Morillon was not injured.

The farm tractor had the required slow-moving vehicle placards and was equipped with lights, state police report.

