A murder case against a Lynchburg teen was dropped Thursday with a judge ruling there wasn't enough evidence presented during a jury trial.
Quissan Amari Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in the September 2018 death of 18-year-old Keshawn Lamont Dickerson.
Witnesses said the two were both at a gathering for a girl's birthday at the corner of Third and Page streets the night of Sept. 15.
None of those who testified at Thursday's jury trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court said they saw Johnson fire a gun or even hold one.
Johnson will be released from custody, where he's been held since January.
Dickerson’s death marked the sixth fatal shooting in the city last year — the highest total in Lynchburg in more than a decade, according to police records.
This is breaking news.
So, nobody saw anything?? Is that still the law of life in the Hood??
