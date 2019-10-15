A first-degree murder charge and one count of malicious wounding against an Amherst man in connection with a shooting that killed a 92-year-old woman and injured her daughter will head to an Amherst County grand jury, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Justin Jay Sales, 18, is charged in the June 25 shooting at a home on Bobwhite Road in Amherst County that left Doris T. Puleio dead and her daughter, Trudy Ann Goetz, injured with two gunshot wounds. Sales appeared in Amherst General District Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
After hearing from a witness about the firearm prosecutors said ties Sales to the homicide, Judge Sam Eggleston III certified the murder and wounding charges and two additional counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony to the next term of the grand jury.
Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home at 210 Bobwhite Road in Amherst at about 11:40 p.m. June 25 on a report that a woman had been shot and upon arriving found Puleio was shot dead, the sheriff's office has said. Goetz, 74, was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for her injuries.
Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, who has described the killing as "senseless and heinous," said Sales is not related to the two women, but declined to comment on a motive, citing the ongoing investigation.
The home on Bobwhite Road was fired into eight times, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Sales, who resides on Earley Farm Road in Amherst, was arrested July 10 at a residence in Madison Heights after heavy surveillance by law enforcement, Viar previously said.
At the preliminary hearing Tuesday, a single witness, Takota Cash, testified to owning the Glock .40-caliber gun that Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller described as the murder weapon. Drumheller said shell casings found at the scene of the shooting matched the weapon. Cash, who is in custody and according to court records faces a felony sale of marijuana charge, testified he has known Sales since second grade. Sales' girlfriend at the time, Hannah Elizabeth Richardson, bought the Glock firearm for Cash prior to the shooting, according to Cash's testimony.
The gun was bought for Cash because of age requirement issues, according to his testimony.
The Glock was found in Cash's home when the Amherst County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on July 2, Cash testified. Cash said in court he had to "come up on some marijuana" and needed the gun for protection. He testified he let Sales borrow the gun, adding the defendant's home previously had been "shot up" but didn't speak further on that specific incident.
When the gun was returned it had four bullets left and holds 15, Cash testified.
"I was like, 'What did you shoot at?' Cash testified of asking Sales at the time. He said Sales said he had shot the gun in his yard.
When De Bruin asked Cash where he was the night of the homicide, Cash said he was conducting a marijuana deal in the parking lot of a Madison Heights business and then went home. Cash said he knew something had happened because he saw several law enforcement vehicles speed by while he was at another Madison Heights business.
A search warrant filed in the case states at 11:41 p.m. June 25 approximately eight gunshots were fired into the home at 210 Bobwhite Road. Puleio was presumably asleep in bed in a dark room with a night light, the search warrant states. Goetz was sitting on a couch in an adjacent room reading a book and/or watching television in a lighted room, the warrant states.
Eight spent cartridges were recovered outside the residence, according to the search warrant. The suspect never entered the residence and eventually left the scene in an unknown fashion with unknown transportation, according to the warrant.
At Tuesday's hearing prosecutors dropped two other felony charges against Sales, an obstruction count and soliciting to buy a gun as an ineligible person.
Prosecutors also dropped four charges against Sales' mother, Christy Mara Sales, during her separate preliminary hearing Tuesday. She had been charged with giving a false statement on a consent form in a firearm transaction and an accessory count of buying and giving a gun to an ineligible person, according to court records.
Richardson is charged with two felony counts of giving a false statement on a consent form for a firearm transaction. A preliminary hearing in her case is set for Nov. 11 in Amherst General District Court.
The next term of the Amherst grand jury is Dec. 10. A grand jury determines if evidence is sufficient to send the case forward for trial; it does not determine guilt or innocence.
