Although this Memorial Day will continue to be the holiday in which we honor the men and women who died while serving in our U.S. military, COVID-19 has put a wrinkle in many of our plans.
Like you, we are carrying on but making adjustments. One such change is to go all digital on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day. The News and Advance will be available in our e-edition and not in print. To access the e-edition:
• Go online to newsadvance.com.
• Click the menu bar in the upper left hand corner.
• Click print edition.
There you will find a digital replica of the printed newspaper available for all print subscribers. If you need to activate your account, you can do so through newsadvance.com/activate. If you need help getting registered, please send us an email at customer@lynchburg.com and we will be happy to assist you.
Our newsroom will still produce the Memorial Day edition by covering the news as it always does. From local news and sports to obituaries and comics the e-edition looks identical to a printed paper. Also some of the features you typically see in a Monday printed paper will be included in this Sunday's print paper. So why not also print a Memorial Day newspaper?
Like nearly every business in Central Virginia, COVID-19 has negatively impacted revenues. The majority of the businesses that normally advertise with us have been closed for an extended period of time and we have had to adjust expenses. Publishing online comes with lower costs and Memorial Day historically is a light news and advertising day. This also provides a lot of folks who typically work Memorial Day, a day off work. Thank you for understanding and for reading The News and Advance.
