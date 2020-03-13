Centra
Centra announced Friday it would provide free COVID-19 lab testing to all patients being tested at any Centra facility or Centra testing site. The policy is effective for anyone who was tested as of 8 a.m. March 12. 

In a news release issued Friday afternoon Centra said the move is being made to "prevent any barriers to care and prevent possible transmission."

"We will continue to follow current testing guidelines. Recommendations for testing will likely change and we are monitoring this closely. Patients who do not have symptoms consistent with the virus or do not meet current criteria will not be tested, at this time," the release said

