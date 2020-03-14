According to a press release from Centra Health, effective immediately, Centra is restricting entry points to all its hospitals.
"We are taking these measures to promptly identify and isolate any potential cases and to ensure a safe clinical environment because our community and caregiver’s peace of mind is important. Hospital visitors and patients can expect to be asked screening questions prior to entering Centra facilities. This may result in lines forming. We will conduct screenings as quickly as possible and ask patients to please allow extra time to get to their appointments. These access limitations are in effect until further notice," the release said.
- For Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, there are three entry points:
(1) Emergency Department,
(2) East Tower Main Lobby entrance, and
(3) Terrace entrance on Thomson Drive. Screeners will be at the entry points from 7 a.m. until 9 pm. Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., visitors will need to call the operator for telephonic screening to be cleared for entry.
The entrance to the Radiology Department, located at the rear of the hospital, will be closed to public access; Radiology patients should plan to enter through the East Tower Main Lobby entrance or Terrace entrance.
-For Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital, there are two entry points:
(1) Oak Lane entrance and
(2) Barker/Cowling side entrance.
Screeners will be at the Oak Lane Entrance from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and at the Barker/Cowling side entrance during regular business hours Monday-Friday. Between 9pm and 7 a.m., the only access point will be the Oak Lane entrance; visitors will need to call the operator for telephonic screening to be cleared to enter. All other entrances to Virginia Baptist Hospital will be closed to public access.
-For Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, there are two entry points:
(1) Emergency Department and
(2) Main Entrance. After 9 p.m. and weekends the only entrance open will be through the emergency department.
For Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, there are three entry points:
(1) Emergency Department,
(2) Main Entrance and
(3) Urology/Oncology/Neurology patients will be able to enter through the 1927 Building entrance. The main entrance will be open from 6am to 5 p.m., with the remaining two open during regular business hours Monday-Friday. After 5:00 p.m. and weekends, the only entrance will be through the emergency department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.