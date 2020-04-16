Centra Health hospitals have seen four patients in intensive care settings recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than a dozen patients have been discharged from their care.
Centra’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Thomson said at a news conference Thursday that Centra has run 1,163 coronavirus tests and 85 have returned to them with positive results within its 9,000-square mile coverage area.
Of those who’ve tested positive, Thomson said 30 have required hospitalization in either Lynchburg General Hospital or Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. Within Lynchburg General, there are currently seven COVID-19 patients in the ICU and five COVID-19 patients in other hospital beds.
One patient at Lynchburg General died early this month. Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said four patients have been taken off of ventilators and recovered after treatment, while Thomson said 16 to 18 patients total have been discharged from Centra’s hospitals.
“People are getting better from this illness,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Health has shown the Central Virginia region, comprised of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, has seen one outbreak of the coronavirus in a congregate setting. Other outbreak settings across the state include educational, healthcare, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities, which have seen the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Mueller said the outbreak was within a skilled nursing facility in Centra’s coverage area, and Centra’s own skilled nursing facility leadership have been in touch with other facilities to offer support and resources.
Centra is now using an in-house coronavirus testing method from diagnostics company Cepheid with a two-hour turnaround time, Thomson said. That’s in addition to the LabCorp testing Centra has been using, which previously took days to return results.
As a result, Thomson said Centra’s number of outstanding tests will continue to decline and testing will open up to more people, not just those who’ve traveled or had contact with someone who’s come down with COVID-19. He said Centra is also looking to start using another rapid-result test from Abbott Laboratories in about two weeks.
Mueller pointed out the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation prediction models for the spread of coronavirus now show Virginia will experience peak medical equipment usage and COVID-19-related deaths around April 27, about a week later than was previously expected. Still, it shows Virginia won’t see demand for hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators exceeding what’s available.
While a different model from the University of Virginia shows that peak occurring later in the summer, Mueller said the message communicated is similar.
“What both of those models continue to show is that social distancing is working,” he said.
Many Virginians are bristling at Governor Ralph Northam’s recent two-week extension of bans on gatherings of 10 people or more and mandated closure of nonessential businesses, evidenced by planned protests of the action in Richmond, but the UVa model warns “lifting social distancing restrictions too soon can lead quickly to a second wave” of the pandemic.
Since the pandemic hit the area, 203 Centra employees have been furloughed for health and safety reasons, according to Centra’s new chief people officer, Rick Grooms. Out of those, 82 workers are still out on furlough and 70 workers have been tested for the coronavirus. Six Centra workers have tested positive for the virus, he said.
Any furloughs have been related to reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 among caregivers who have potentially come in contact with the coronavirus, Mueller said.
Eileen Clark, Centra’s new chief information officer, said about 600 Centra employees have been working remotely.
Unreal...46444 people tested in the state....Centra has tested 1163. What a joke. Finally they have gotten in-house testing after how many days?
The real scandal is in their long-term facilities which they are covering up their mismanagement of. Lax care.
Nurses are scared, no confidence in system.
