Centra Health reported Tuesday that 18 people in Central Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and four of those people are at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Officials relayed the latest information to local news media Tuesday morning, hours after the Virginia Department of Health updated its latest numbers to show 11 confirmed cases in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, which comprise the Central Virginia Health District. Tuesday's conference was the first held over video chat in order to abide by state regulations for social distancing during the pandemic.

Since last week, around 200 more people in the area have been tested for the disease, according to Centra's Chief Medical Officer Chris Thomson. Three of the four patients hospitalized since last week are in the ICU, and the remaining 14 patients are isolating themselves.

Based on university epidemic studies and projections, Centra CEO Andy Mueller said it appears the coronavirus will reach peak case load in Virginia in about mid-May, approximately a month later than much of the rest of the country.

Data models show Virginia should be equipped to treat patients with COVID-19 without the need for additional hospital beds, he said, but the need for ICU beds could outweigh what's available by anywhere from eight to 21 percent.

Predictions show Virginia will likely experience a peak need for more than 400 ventilators, Mueller said. Centra currently has around 100 and has ordered six more with nearly $1 million from a recent donation from the Centra Foundation, along with five digital portable X-ray machines.