CHATHAM — Pittsylvania County is experimenting with the profitability of accepting trash from other localities.
Since early January, private company Bays Trash Removal has hauled an average of 250 tons of solid waste from the Town of Bedford to the county landfill every week. On Tuesday night, the board of supervisors agreed to extend what was originally a 30-day agreement to run through the end of June.
“We’re kind of looking to make sure how things go … so far everything seems to be going very well,” said Richard Hicks, assistant county administrator.
If Bedford and Bays Trash Removal can agree on a long-term contract for the next fiscal year that begins in July, then the company also will seek a long-term contract with Pittsylvania County.
Under the current arrangement, the county is receiving $31 per ton of solid waste it accepts. The average amount of waste coming in from Bedford would be about 15,000 tons, Hicks said, which would equate to more than $450,000 for Pittsylvania County.
“It’s giving us some sorely needed income,” said Westover Supervisor Ronald Scearce.
Initially, it was Bays Trash Removal, which is based in Bedford, that broached the prospect of bringing the the town's trash to the county landfill, said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
It is unusual for a locality to have such a long lifespan on its landfill, but there are a few regional landfills that bring in trash from surrounding localities, Hicks noted.
“We can handle that same amount of trash,” he said.
Without adding any additional trash from other localities, the Pittsylvania County landfill has an expected lifespan of more than 140 years by expanding into unused cells, according to a study done by engineer Butch Joyce, with Rochester, New York-based Labella Associates in 2018.
Closing the current cell, which has a lifespan of roughly seven years, and developing and opening the new cells would cost $4.2 million over the next two years.
Pittsylvania County submitted a bid to bring in roughly 40,000 tons of garbage a year from Bedford County back in June. This could be done without increasing personnel or equipment costs.
Within two years, the landfill for Bedford County will reach its storage capacity. Bedford County officials are debating whether to ship their trash elsewhere for a five-year period while expanding their existing landfill, or to close the landfill with the idea of permanently shipping the waste elsewhere.
Adding 40,000 extra tons annually from Bedford County would reduce the lifespan of Pittsylvania County's landfill by 70 years, the report said.
County leadership believe that tripling the current, local flow of solid waste, which totals roughly 42,000 tons annually, with trash from other counties could add significant revenue, while still allowing for an efficient landfill operation with somewhere between 50 and 75 years of life.
This would add 90,000 to 100,0000 tons a year, Smitherman noted. And deals with each locality would be negotiated separately, so the rates per ton could differ.
The solid waste fee of $120 for every household in Pittsylvania County serves to cover the operational expenses, but does not generate any profits and will not provide enough revenue for upcoming capital expenses associated with the landfill.
“Right now that trash fee is not sufficient to cover all of our capital costs on the schedule we’re on,” Smitherman said.
Currently, the county is focused on preparing and updating the convenience centers. Several more are currently under construction.
Two county residents spoke against the solid waste fee during a public hearing Tuesday night, which was first implemented in the 2018-19 fiscal year, as well as the escalation of the fine structure.
“It’s an unnecessary expense, it’s a harassment,” said Joshua Jennings.
“You can make your budget work without the trash tax,” added Wayne Roberson.
After discussions, the board of supervisors also elected to escalate the fine structure for commercial dumping at the convenience sites. Contractors were dumping solid waste at the sites and just paying the $50 fine, which they said was cheaper than driving to the landfill to dump it.
Under the new fine structure, the fee for the first offense is $50, and increase after that to $100 and continue to jump until reaching $1,000.
