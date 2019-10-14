In the lead up to the Nov. 5 election Bedford County Board of Supervisors candidates — incumbent District 6 Supervisor Andy Dooley and District 6 challenger Bob Davis — answered a few questions from The News & Advance to give voters insight into their campaigns.
What do you see as Bedford County’s greatest strengths?
Dooley: "The citizens and their input. Our communities are very aware of their needs and communicate with us openly. Our county staff works very well with our communities to fulfill those needs and accomplish goals throughout the county."
Davis: "Bedford has a vibrant small businesses community operating in the town and throughout the county. These businesses are diverse in size and employ a significant number of residents of our communities. Some of these businesses are the result of those starting their own businesses after companies have closed and moved away from our area."
What do you see as Bedford County’s greatest weakness?
Dooley: "The information we receive from the BCPS [Bedford County Public Schools] administration. More often that not, BCPS makes decisions that impact the entire county without input from the board of supervisors. This tends to put us in precarious positions when it comes to funding projects and maintaining equity for all areas of the county. I also believe that, in some instances, our officials tend to be more reactive than proactive with some of the issues that are coming in the future. I was always taught that 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.'"
Davis: "Decline in local businesses and lack of new job creation and investment is a problem. In Bedford, the closing of Rubatex was a catastrophic loss for the town and the county. Another concern of mine focuses on Bedford’s school system. Closing two of our two local schools recently was a mistake, one that has left a rift in the communities where these schools still stand. I was dismayed at the time our school in Thaxton was closed because it made little sense. Our elementary children need a small school environment to learn and prepare for entry into classes at the higher level with a larger school population."
What are your thoughts on the current situation at the Bedford County Landfill and what steps should the county do to address the issue?
Dooley: "I was on the building and grounds committee when we were told that we had the time and funding to close the current cell and open a new one in late 2017. In early 2019, we were informed that the engineers had miscalculated and that more funds would be needed. This is one of the reasons I supported the .51 cent real estate tax rate. So we could get ahead of this problem and fund it properly. We are currently planning to expand the county’s transfer station and we are also in the process of finalizing contracts for moving trash to two other localities while we ready our landfill. I support maintaining our current landfill and trash collection process. If we move away from the current system, all county residents will have to pay for trash removal. I don’t think our residents will support that."
Davis: "The issue of Bedford’s landfill is rapidly approaching and we must find a solution that makes sense. It appears we have a good short-term solution to haul our solid waste to the Pittsylvania County landfill that has an abundant capacity for disposal of solid waste. I am not privy to past investigations into the landfill solution by previous supervisors, but would suggest we look into incineration as a means of disposing as much waste as possible and perhaps we could even create energy for our local users. I am aware the start-up costs for such projects are high but hauling solid waste such a great distance as Pittsylvania County is also costly. At some point, we must face the reality that disposing of municipal solid waste in landfills is impractical and may use up valuable real estate that could otherwise be used for a more useful purpose."
What steps should the county take to encourage continued growth while balancing and maintaining Bedford County’s rural character?
Dooley: "I believe it is time to revisit our Comprehensive Plan. We need to promote and incentivize growth and economic development across the county. This would spread the growth across the entire county and minimize impact in only one portion of the county. I also believe that we should have a much larger focus on the multi-billion dollar industry of outdoor tourism. This is a large economic draw that would be based on the natural beauty and rural charm of our great county."
Davis: "My start-up cost in pool construction was minimal in 1985, the year I built my first pools. I believed we needed a retail store to make our business seem more attractive to the community and potential swimming pool owners, so my wife and I opened our first Aqua Pros showroom at Sign Rock in Bedford in 1986. As the years passed, we have been able to open more stores in surrounding areas and serve a much larger area and hire more staff. In my case, we found existing sites already built and up-fitted them to our needs, without altering the landscape of Bedford and damaging the natural beauty. There are plenty of existing sites in the Town of Bedford and throughout the county for businesses to occupy should they want to move in."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.