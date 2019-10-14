In the lead up to the Nov. 5 election Bedford County Board of Supervisors candidates — incumbent District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis and District 7 challenger Tammy Parker — answered a few questions from The News & Advance to give voters insight into their campaigns.
What do you see as Bedford County’s greatest strengths?
Willis: "The strengths of Bedford County include low tax rates for property owners and business owners, an abundance of natural beauty including prime agricultural lands which should be preserved, a growing tourism industry, an area rich in history and an environment which supports economic growth."
Parker: "Bedford County's strengths are the rural character and agricultural farmlands, orchards and vineyards. Also we are centrally located on the [U.S.] 460 and [Virginia] 122 corridors with easy access to Roanoke and Lynchburg. We're also blessed with several tourism destinations like the National D-Day Memorial, Smith Mountain Lake, the Peaks of Otter and Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest."
What do you see as Bedford County’s greatest weakness?
Willis: "A weakness that is currently being addressed is the lack of high speed internet service. We started addressing this economic issue four years ago and we are now moving forward with a plan that will provide access to approximately 95% of the county."
Parker: "A quality education creates opportunities, and our entire community must place greater emphasis on equality in Bedford County Public Schools. This should include not only graduating high school but also workforce development and vocational training. Maintaining our community elementary schools is crucial to what makes Bedford County a great place to live. And it's a total waste of tax dollars to close schools that are paid for and build new mega elementary schools. For the third time in 10 years, Bedford Primary School is up for closure while adding an $8.4 million dollar addition to Bedford Elementary. And there wouldn't be overcrowding if Thaxton and Body Camp Elementary hadn't been closed."
What are your thoughts on the current situation at the Bedford County Landfill and what steps should the county take to address the issue?
Willis: "The current landfill situation is the result of bad information provided by professional engineers. It was county staff that questioned the longevity of the current trash cell. The engineers then confirmed that the initial forecast was wrong by years. The bottom line is we need to open a new cell much sooner than we thought and the current cell will run out of capacity before a new one can be opened. We have a plan that will address this problem. We will expand the current transfer station to enable us to haul some of our trash to two different landfill locations outside the county. These negotiations are underway now. We will continue to use our current cell. There is available funding to expand the transfer station due to prior boards making good decisions to properly fund for this future need. We will also explore if there is any financial liability that can be captured from the firms who provided such bad numbers."
Parker: "Since I'm not currently on the Board of Supervisors, I'm very interested to hear the results of the RFPs [Request for Proposals] from Robert Hiss on Oct. 28 and his recommendations on the short term solution. As for the long term solution of the landfill, we won't know until the study of options is completed with the estimated costs of each."
What steps should the county take to encourage continued growth while balancing and maintaining Bedford County’s rural character?
Willis: "The county needs to continue growth through a managed plan to preserve its rural character. This is accomplished through a detailed comprehensive plan. This requires the input of citizens, county staff, VDOT, Bedford Regional Water Authority, Bedford County Public Schools, and our business community. We need to make sure we have managed growth that does not outpace our ability to provide basic services which are required for a safe community. There is a need to make the growth balanced throughout the county."
Parker: "Maintaining and marketing the areas that have already been developed for business and industry is essential. Providing tax incentives and removing burdensome government regulations will attract new business to the area. Our rural character is embedded in agriculture and we must ensure that regulations don't discourage farming. Bedford County has had some negative issues lately and we must remember that accountable, efficient government reflects positively on a community, and says 'Welcome to a Business Friendly County.'"
