After months of discussion between Bedford County and the Region 2000 Services Authority about the future of Bedford trash, the issue was brought before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.
Since May, the authority has been discussing the potential of allowing Bedford County to deposit its commercial trash in the regional landfill in Campbell County. At its Tuesday meeting, supervisors voted to reject Bedford waste, cementing Campbell County’s vote in the four-member authority — made up of Campbell, Appomattox and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
Accepting out-of-service-area waste from Bedford County potentially would lower landfill costs, but also shorten the lifespan of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill.
Though no official offer has been made by Bedford County to the authority, Bedford has indicated it would be willing to pay the commercial rate of $40.25 per ton for up to 10 years — versus the member rate of $30.25 — to accommodate about 150,000 tons of solid waste, about a year’s worth of capacity at the landfill.
After discovering its landfill was slated to meet capacity at around 2020, Bedford County issued an request for proposals to solicit interested parties to receive its municipal trash while also approaching Region 2000.
Region 2000 Services Authority Director Clarke Gibson said Campbell County could stand to save about $35,000 a year in tipping fees and gain additional excess revenue over the course of the partnership. Gibson estimated the deal would generate about $1.5 million in excess revenue — money that Campbell County receives a percentage of to serve as compensation for the landfill’s airspace and location in the county.
Though Region 2000 currently only accepts waste from its members, Bedford County has requested to remain outside the authority — a fact that raised red flags for Campbell supervisors.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie emphasized Bedford County had the opportunity to join when the authority originally was formed several years ago.
“I don’t believe that we should allow more waste coming into our community. Our community members are going to be the ones to feel that impact,” Hardie said. “More waste means more impact on our community members. I can’t put a dollar sign on that, and the money that would be saved is Region 2000 money.”
He said despite not being a member of the authority, Bedford is requesting to use the landfill for the rest of the facility’s predicted lifespan, adding the authority previously had denied a similar request from Amherst County.
Spring Hill District Supervisor James Borland also advised against accepting the request.
“To do that would be to shorten the landfill life without a viable alternative on the horizon, we can little afford to put ourselves in the same position in which Bedford County finds itself,” Borland said. “Bedford could join the authority, but it has not, and they have other possibilities. It would be a bad precedent to tell other jurisdictions that Campbell County is open to taking trash.”
Hardie motioned to authorize County Administrator Frank Rogers — Campbell County’s representative in the authority — to vote against allowing Bedford County to bring its waste into Region 2000. The motion passed with only Sunburst District Supervisor Bob Good opposing.
At its Sept. 25 meeting, all four members of the authority will vote to determine if Bedford trash is to be denied, once and for all.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
