Campbell County supervisors voted to advertise the proposed $79.6 million fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday night, with the inclusion of a two-cent tax reduction for personal property taxes and a flat-rate raise for all full-time county employees.
In the initial proposal, the budget allotted $350,000 for a 3% or $1,000 raise for all full-time county employees — whichever was greater, to begin on Dec. 1.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline proposed, instead, a flat raise for all county employees of $1,354. While the initial proposal would have reflected a raise greater than 3% for 75 employee salaries, Cline’s proposal would affect 262 county employees at above the 3% rate.
While using the same pool of money, Cline said this strategy would serve to “lift the salaries” for middle and lower income employees.
The board unanimously agreed to the flat raises, hoping to attack departmental pay disparity, and help narrow the gap.
“I think it sends a message to a lot of our employees that … everyone does matter,” Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said.
County Administrator Frank Rogers stressed budgetary changes, such as compensation adjustments, are dependent on sufficient revenues. He said amid the COVID-19 crisis, staff continues to monitor revenue streams and will adjust accordingly as the scope of the pandemic’s economic impact becomes clear for the county.
Supervisors also unanimously voted to include a two-cent tax reduction to Campbell County’s personal property tax — which now stands at $4.40 per $100 of assessed value.
In the fiscal year 2020 budget, the personal property tax was reduced by five cents.
The board discussed the proposed two-cent reduction at length, spanning work sessions both Tuesday and Thursday. The wide-ranging conversation included concerns about implementing any more tax reductions while future revenue looks so uncertain, and the nature of a decrease that only stands to impact resident bills minimally.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said though the decrease is not a lot this year, it would add up in the future if they continue to walk personal property taxes back, little by little.
“It’s the end result,” Watts said. “We are showing restraint to our people … we can always give back.”
Hardie agree it was the board’s duty to build this trust with citizens and businesses.
“I think that it’s clearly modest, but we have to show restraint over time,” Hardie said.
Ultimately the reduction would cost the county an estimated $50,000 in revenue. Supervisors voted to cut $25,000 from the increase in vacancy savings and the budget set aside, respectively, to fund the reduction.
The personal property tax decrease comes alongside the recommendation to reduce the machinery and tools tax rate five cents — from $3.25 to $3.20.
The board will hold its public hearing on the proposed budget May 5.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
