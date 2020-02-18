Adding counselors and special education teachers and increasing compensation were among the priorities for the schools budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year outlined Tuesday by a joint session of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the Campbell County School Board.
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers presented the boards with early projections for local revenue funds, which come partially from general property taxes and other local taxes. The county’s general fund, which supports the schools, is made up of local revenues, along with state and federal funds.
Rogers said the county is expecting a projected increase of about $2.7 million in local funds for the upcoming budget from $58,701,682 in the 2019-20 budget, to $61,401,559 in the 2020-21 budget.
“Campbell’s been very steady and very frugal and very fiscally responsible,” Rogers said. “So we’re just steady up and seeing some continued growth.”
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson presented the boards with the information the school division currently has regarding its budget. Johnson said the governor’s proposed 2020-22 biennial budget for the state from December makes up the little information the schools currently have.
The governor’s proposed budget includes a 3% compensation supplement effective July 1, 2021, and an increase in the number of school counselors. Johnson said the school division will receive the state House and Senate’s proposed budgets Friday, and will have a better idea of what the budget from the state might look like.
Johnson said after the school board reviews the House and Senate’s proposed budgets, they will be better able to determine a raise percentage and the division’s average daily membership for budget purposes.
Johnson said the priorities the school board has for the upcoming budget include increasing compensation, adding two special education teachers and adding more school counselors. He said the district’s special education community continues to grow, and the need for more special education teachers is great.
Johnson said the supervisors probably would want to know what amount of money the school division will ask for in the upcoming budget, but until the school board has an adopted budget from the state, Johnson said it wouldn’t know what that number will be.
“But, I am more optimistic this year than I have been in the past,” Johnson said.
Supervisor Susan Hogg said she was pleased to see an increase in school counselors as a priority from the state.
“I know there’s lots of mental health issues in the schools and I have seen it first hand,” Hogg said.
Both boards agreed increasing compensation should be a priority for the upcoming budget.
“Every employee is very, very, very important in the school system,” school board member R. Leon Brandt Jr. said.
The budget adoption is scheduled for May 12.
The next regular board of supervisors meeting is scheduled for March 3. The next Campbell County School Board meeting is scheduled for March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.